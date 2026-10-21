PAY ATTENTION! Jon Stewart Sounds Alarm on Trump’s ‘Warped Reality’ Stewart said Trump is like a talking Magic 8 Ball. Comedy Central

Jon Stewart is exposing how President Donald Trump, 80, “distorts” reality.

The president’s response to the Jan. 6 insurrection indicates a major paradigm shift, Stewart, 63, said on The Weekly Show podcast. He added that dissenting Americans are partially at fault for allowing Trump to manipulate norms to suit his whims. “If after January 6th, he’s like, ‘Oh, that’s f---ing nothing, I’ll come back from that,’ and we let it happen, well, who’s shaping the reality?” Stewart said.

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Trump looks on during an event in the Oval Office in Washington, DC, on October 20, 2026. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

“Who’s warping reality? Who’s distorting it, him or us? Who’s living in the distorted reality: those of us who believe that those things are disqualifying, or those of us who go, ‘Nah, that’s not even a speed bump on my path to total domination?’”

The Daily Show host explained Trump’s reality-bending strategy, “He can yell ‘f--- you,’ and he’s done it, and he does it all the time. He has a variety of responses, a sort of Magic 8 Ball to things he doesn’t agree with. ‘F--- you’ is one of the responses, and ‘Fake news’ is one of the other Magic 8 Ball responses. He uses them all, and it’s all part of his kind of deep-seated core belief that he can shape the reality that we all live in.”

Trump's 2020 election denial reached a climax during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection attempt. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Ultimately, Trump’s rhetoric has worked because counterarguments haven’t, Stewart said. “Unfortunately, he’s had more success doing that than we’ve had convincing him otherwise. And that’s on us.”

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Americans aren’t recognizing the “urgency” of stopping Trum, he said. “This is f---ing terrible...Get out and vote, please. God...We live in an utter political dystopian reality. And everybody’s like, ‘Eh, I don’t know.’ Like, come on! Let’s demonstrate that we recognize the position—the urgency of now. The urgency of the moment.”

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