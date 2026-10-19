END OF AN ERA Judd Apatow: Trump Satire Is ‘Dead’ Under MAGA Studio Boss The insane mega-merger is hitting Hollywood from all sides.

David Ellison has driven the final nail into the splintering coffin of political satire, Judd Apatow has told Obsessed: The Podcast. “The idea of doing political satire, for the most part, is gone,” Apatow declared.

Watch the full interview with Judd Apatow on YouTube:

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Nepo baby businessman Ellison, 43, who merged Paramount and Warner Bros. under his Trumpy production company, Skydance, has a history of shutting down anti-MAGA speech. He caved to the Trump administration and canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in July 2025, booting Trump-opponent Colbert off CBS. That September, ABC followed his lead and suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel joked about MAGA’s reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

David Ellison is the CEO of the entertainment mammoth Skydance. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Apatow, 58, said MAGA’s threatening influence in Hollywood “is very real.” Ellison has proven his loyalties remain with the administration, and filmmakers are already feeling the effects of his monster entertainment conglomerate.

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“It’s not in anyone’s imagination,” Apatow said. “We have a president who basically wants everyone to stop making jokes about him, because jokes have the truth in them. Jokes reveal what the lies are, or what the corruption is.”

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Entertainment executives and businesspeople control what stories can be told, and the merger means filmmakers have fewer buyers to pitch to. As a result, there are fewer opportunities to sell projects and less work overall. Apatow called the merger’s fallout “tragic for the community,” with creative people losing their jobs, and filmmakers having to tweak their ideas to appease corrupt conglomerates.

“That kind of consolidation, it does lead to less risk-taking,” Apatow said. “We do seem to have a world where everyone is trying to not make a huge mistake.”

Judd Apatow on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2022. CBS Photo Archive/Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Ellison’s Hollywood takeover threatens more than comedy, Apatow continued. Ellison appointed MAGA-curious Bari Weiss, 42, as the head of CBS News. Now that Skydance has acquired Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN is also susceptible to Ellison’s conservative whims.

Preventing a complete MAGA overhaul would “require executives and people in business to say freedom of speech is important, and human rights are important, and treating people well is important, and feeding people is important,” Apatow said. “We all get asked about it, but it’s really the executives that are in the position. They get to decide what the approach to telling the news is at CNN. I don’t get to decide. So we’ll see.”

“I think what we all want is just the truth,” he added. “We want journalism that’s aggressive and trying to put people’s feet to the fire, and to make sure our country is not corrupt, and that our country is good to people.”

Apatow’s new documentary, Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald, is streaming now on Netflix.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch new episodes of ‘Obsessed: The Podcast’ every Wednesday and Friday. And follow our feed to listen to the show the next morning on your favorite podcast platform.

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