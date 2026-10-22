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STAR’S BATTLE

Oscar Winner, 91, Reveals Heartbreaking Health Update

The actress can no longer appear in films or read.

Dame Judi Dench attends the "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision" Windsor Castle Premiere at Windsor Castle on January 28, 2026 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Martha McHardy

Dame Judi Dench has delivered a heartbreaking update on her worsening eyesight.

The Oscar winner, 91, is living with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), an incurable eye condition she was diagnosed with more than a decade ago.

The condition affects vision and has made it increasingly difficult for her to recognize faces or read scripts.

Speaking to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Dench gave a stark account of how the condition has affected her career.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Actress Judi Dench holds her Oscar after winning for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her part in the movie "Shakespeare in Love" during the 71st Academy Awards 21 March 1999 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles,

Judi Dench received her first and only Oscar for "Shakespeare in Love."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

“I can’t be on stage. I can’t do a play any more. I can’t do a film any more. I can’t read any more,” she said.

Dench, who was diagnosed in 2012, also described the awkward situations her sight loss can cause, explaining that she sometimes approaches the wrong person and nearly hugs them before realizing her mistake.

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: (U.S. TABS OUT & HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actress Dame Judi Dench and Harvey Weinstein attend a special screening for The Weinstein Company's Mrs. Henderson November 28, 2005 in New York City.
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Asked about getting older, she replied: “There’s nothing to say for it at all. [I] don’t think about it too much.”

The celebrated actress has enjoyed a career spanning more than seven decades, establishing herself as one of Britain’s most respected performers across theater, television and film.

She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1999 for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love, despite appearing on screen for only a few minutes.

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Dench also became internationally recognized for playing M, the head of MI6 in the James Bond franchise. She made her debut as the character in GoldenEye in 1995, becoming the first woman to take on the role, and appeared in eight 007 movies up until Spectre in 2015.

However, her deteriorating eyesight has increasingly affected her ability to work.

Earlier this year, she told The Graham Norton Show that worsening eyesight has made memorizing scripts and learning her lines difficult.

Dame Judi Dench at London's Chelsea Flower Shower in 2024.

Dame Judi Dench at London's Chelsea Flower Shower in 2024.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“It has become impossible, and because I have a photographic memory I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page,” she said.

“I used to find it very easy to learn lines and remember them,” she added. “I could do the whole of Twelfth Night right now.”

In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Dench explained that she relies on friends to read her scripts aloud so she can learn her lines.

“You find a way of just getting about and getting over the things that you find very difficult,” she said. “I’ve had to find another way of learning lines and things, which is having great friends of mine repeat them to me over and over and over again.

Dame Judi Dench at London's Chelsea Flower Shower in 2024.
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“So I have to learn through repetition, and I just hope that people won’t notice too much if all the lines are completely hopeless!”

Still, Dench remains determined to carry on working.

She spoke to the BBC ahead of the release of her memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?, co-written with theater director Brendan O’Hea.

Dench has also stressed how vital audio has become in keeping her connected to the world, explaining: “The radio has always been important to me.”

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Martha McHardy
Martha McHardyReporter

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