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Julia Garner is no stranger to transforming for a character. Most notably, she played the famous fraudster Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna, where she copied the Russian-German socialite’s mannerisms and distinctive accent. Her breakout role as Ruth Langmore on Ozark—another character with a very specific voice—won her three Emmys and a Golden Globe.

In real life, Garner is the height of glam. She’s slated to play Madonna in her upcoming biopic (if it happens) and goes around making music videos with the Queen of Pop. However, to play Caroline Ellison in The Altruists, an eight-episode limited series streaming now on Netflix, Garner had to throw away every shred of her glamour and confidence.

Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried, Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Caroline Ellison served 14 months in prison for fraud. She and her boyfriend, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, stole $8 billion from customers through their cryptocurrency companies. Despite their romantic entanglement, she ultimately testified against him. The Altruists imagines what happened between Ellison and Bankman-Fried to get them to the point where they not only committed these crimes but also treated each other with such animosity. While Ellison was always second banana to Bankman-Fried, Garner gets top billing in The Altruists and disappears into her role.

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Garner captures Ellison’s look with scary accuracy, though that wasn’t the show’s goal.

The Altruists’ Oscar-winning showrunner Graham Moore (The Imitation Game) told the Daily Beast’s Obsessed that he wasn’t “interested in creating photorealistic impressions of Sam and Caroline,” but rather “capturing their essences and using those essences to create 360-degree characters.”

Ellison, currently 32, is a young millennial who identified with Hermione Granger and wrote Harry Potter fan fiction. With her frizzy brown hair, big glasses, and non-Hollywood teeth, she looks more like the Hermione of the books than gorgeous Emma Watson. Ellison didn’t seem to care too much about her appearance, focusing instead on her work. Moore said it was Garner’s idea to wear prosthetics, a wig, and contacts in order to physically match Ellison.

“Julia loves challenges,” he revealed.

Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried, Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

But the physical similarities aren’t what makes this portrayal impressive. Anyone can put on a costume. “There are two basic philosophies of casting something based on a true story,” Moore explained. “You can either cast actors who kind of look like the real people, or you can simply cast the best actors in the world. And I felt very strongly that we should adopt the latter approach.”

Unlike Bankman-Fried, there isn’t much footage of Ellison available, so Garner built her character from clues she got in real life, as well as the acting choices she made based on the script. Even though Ellison doesn’t have a heavy accent like some of Garner’s previous characters, she sounds very different in the show than she does in real life. Moore said Garner hired a vocal coach used by singers instead of a dialect coach and honed Caroline’s voice by modifying her pitch and breath.

As a result, if Caroline seems to be unable to catch her breath, it’s by design. She smiles through her anxiety and offers excuses and even executive commands with a wheezy laugh, as if apologizing for her existence. Garner’s Caroline can never decide if she’s about to laugh something off or suppress a panic attack. When Caroline feels she’s in her element, especially around Sam, her voice is nasal and fast.

She has a point, and she’s going to make it. No nonsense, no emotional nuance.

Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried, Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison in Episode 105 of The Altruists. Courtesy of Netflix

Underneath all these external elements, Garner infuses Ellison with deeply human hubris and pathos via microexpressions, especially in her eyes. There’s a lot going on behind Garner’s glasses and contacts.

Ellison was considered a genius and had early success. Yet Garner’s version of her is insecure. She hides behind polyamory and aloofness to keep emotional intimacy at bay. It’s clear early on that she and Bankman-Fried share a special bond, one that makes them a great team… until that same competitive, intense bond makes them criminals.

Watching at home, we can see the anguish and loneliness underneath Caroline’s proud statements that she doesn’t want a monogamous relationship with Sam, that she is OK being on the outside of the cool kids club at FTX, and that she has a handle on the snowballing crises that come up throughout the eight-episode series.

Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison and Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried Courtesy of Netflix

Garner and co-star Anthony Boyle, who played Sam, have undeniable chemistry while still being awkward, socially inept nerds. Each of their scenes together is loaded with subtext, repressed lust and love, and an unspoken, constant game. These two play games as foreplay, even when they’re not in a relationship and even when the game is invisible to everyone, including themselves. Neither is willing to back down and admit their vulnerability, which is painful and compelling to watch, especially as the stakes become higher and they grow apart.

At the end of the series, everything Ellison did during the FTX scandal makes sense in the context of Caroline’s character. We knew the beginning of her story and where she ended up, but Garner’s tour-de-force performance took us on the journey in a way that’s thrilling to watch as spectacle, but heartbreaking to experience alongside her.

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