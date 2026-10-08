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NO MODEL RELATIONSHIP

Supermodel’s Sister Reveals They Have ‘Next to No Relationship’

The siblings grew up estranged due to their large age gap.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Kate Moss and Lottie Moss attend the Topshop Unique show at London Fashion Week AW14 at Tate Modern on February 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Topshop)

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Topshop

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Kate Moss’s sister, Lottie Moss, has opened up about their distant relationship, saying they “just didn’t really ever bond.”

On the Olivia’s House podcast, hosted by former Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Moss explained that she and supermodel Kate, 52, aren’t close.

“God, me and my sister is quite a tricky one and I would never normally talk about it,” the 28-year-old model and influencer said. “I never say anything. She is, you know, Kate Moss and I don’t want to upset her.”

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“But at the same time, this is my life as well, and I have my own experiences with her, and frankly we have next to no relationship, and it’s no one’s fault.”

Both Lottie and Kate were born to the same father, Peter Edward Moss. He had Kate and her younger brother, Nick, with his first wife, Linda Shepherd, before they divorced in 1987.

He later married Lottie’s mother, Inger Solnordal, in 1996 and welcomed his second daughter in 1998.

Kate Moss with her sister Lottie at Topshop Unique on day 3 of London Fashion Week February 15 2014. Photo by Ki Price (Photo by Ki Price/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lottie told Olivia Attwood that her older sister would ignore her calls and texts.

Ki Price/Corbis via Getty Images

The sisters, 24 years apart, grew up estranged because of the age gap.

“We just didn’t really ever bond and I think that’s okay, but it’s hard when you grow up and people are like, ‘Oh my god, your sister’s got you this, your sister’s got you that or how’s Kate?’” Moss told Attwood. “And I’m like, I don’t know. You can text her.”

Moss admitted she felt “bitter” and “embarrassed” when her older sister ignored her calls, but she came to accept that their relationship “is what it is.”

Kate Moss during Kate Moss at Macy's Department Store Promoting Calvin Klein Jeans at Macy's in New York, United States. (Photo by Tom Wargacki/WireImage)

Kate Moss was already a successful model by the time her younger sister was born.

Tom Wargacki/WireImage

“I’ve learned now that I’ve got friends that are like my family and that it’s ok that I don’t need to have that relationship,” she said.

The famous sisters were photographed last month celebrating their father’s birthday at a pub together, the Daily Mail reported.

They were once so close that Lottie appeared as a bridesmaid at Kate’s wedding to rocker Jamie Hince in 2011, though she was one of 15 bridesmaids.

She also moved into the supermodel’s Cotswolds mansion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Lottie Moss attends "The Last Of Us" Season Two UK Premiere at Vue West End on April 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Lottie Moss has been candid about her time in rehab.

Kate Green/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that, when Lottie’s stay with Kate ended, she was “in a foul mood” and left behind two bottles of her sister’s favorite wine as a “f--- you” gesture to the then-sober star.

In 2024, after Lottie went to rehab in Arizona, a family source told Page Six that Kate had “fallen in and out of sympathy” for her younger sister.

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Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

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