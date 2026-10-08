NO MODEL RELATIONSHIP Supermodel’s Sister Reveals They Have ‘Next to No Relationship’ The siblings grew up estranged due to their large age gap. David M. Benett/Getty Images for Topshop

Kate Moss’s sister, Lottie Moss, has opened up about their distant relationship, saying they “just didn’t really ever bond.”

On the Olivia’s House podcast, hosted by former Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Moss explained that she and supermodel Kate, 52, aren’t close.

ADVERTISEMENT

“God, me and my sister is quite a tricky one and I would never normally talk about it,” the 28-year-old model and influencer said. “I never say anything. She is, you know, Kate Moss and I don’t want to upset her.”

Play Video

“But at the same time, this is my life as well, and I have my own experiences with her, and frankly we have next to no relationship, and it’s no one’s fault.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Lottie and Kate were born to the same father, Peter Edward Moss. He had Kate and her younger brother, Nick, with his first wife, Linda Shepherd, before they divorced in 1987.

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

He later married Lottie’s mother, Inger Solnordal, in 1996 and welcomed his second daughter in 1998.

Lottie told Olivia Attwood that her older sister would ignore her calls and texts. Ki Price/Corbis via Getty Images

The sisters, 24 years apart, grew up estranged because of the age gap.

“We just didn’t really ever bond and I think that’s okay, but it’s hard when you grow up and people are like, ‘Oh my god, your sister’s got you this, your sister’s got you that or how’s Kate?’” Moss told Attwood. “And I’m like, I don’t know. You can text her.”

Moss admitted she felt “bitter” and “embarrassed” when her older sister ignored her calls, but she came to accept that their relationship “is what it is.”

Kate Moss was already a successful model by the time her younger sister was born. Tom Wargacki/WireImage

“I’ve learned now that I’ve got friends that are like my family and that it’s ok that I don’t need to have that relationship,” she said.

The famous sisters were photographed last month celebrating their father’s birthday at a pub together, the Daily Mail reported.

They were once so close that Lottie appeared as a bridesmaid at Kate’s wedding to rocker Jamie Hince in 2011, though she was one of 15 bridesmaids.

She also moved into the supermodel’s Cotswolds mansion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lottie Moss has been candid about her time in rehab. Kate Green/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that, when Lottie’s stay with Kate ended, she was “in a foul mood” and left behind two bottles of her sister’s favorite wine as a “f--- you” gesture to the then-sober star.

In 2024, after Lottie went to rehab in Arizona, a family source told Page Six that Kate had “fallen in and out of sympathy” for her younger sister.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register