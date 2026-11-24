The actress said she showed the film to her daughters and immediately regretted it.

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Emmy winner Katherine Heigl is rethinking a film she starred in at age 14.

The 48-year-old star said in a comment on Instagram that she now sees that the plot of 1994’s My Father the Hero is “very disturbing.” Heigl and several others were the subject of a carousel of posts about ’90s films marketed toward or featuring children, with themes rarely present in films from later decades.

In My Father the Hero, Heigl plays 14-year-old Nicole, who tries to impress a teenage boy she has a crush on by pretending her father, played by Gérard Depardieu, is her older lover.

In 2016, Heigl said the story would "never fly now." Touchstone Pictures and Buena Vista Pictures

“Watched My Father the Hero with my daughters, thinking it would be fun to see mom at their age,” Heigl wrote in reply to the Instagram post highlighting the movie. “Suddenly realized about 20 minutes in how very disturbing the plot line is!” she wrote.

“Spent most of the film trying to explain why, at the time, it was funny, not creepy!”

The Grey’s Anatomy star shares three children with her husband, Josh Kelley: Nancy Leigh Kelley, 18, Adalaide Marie Hope Kelley, 14, and Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., 9.

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AF Media/Instagram

In the film, Andre (Depardieu) takes his daughter, Nicky (Heigl), on vacation, where she tells people at their tropical resort that the man she’s with is her lover because she thinks it’ll make her seem older and more interesting. Andre agrees to go along with the charade once he finds out, until Nicky decides she’s ready to tell her older crush, Ben (Dalton James), her real age.

The story’s comedy hinges on viewers finding it funny that Depardieu’s character, then 44, is in a romantic relationship with a young girl.

Heigl said she realized how "disturbing" the plotline was when she showed her daughters. Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

The eyebrow-raising storyline is made even more unsettling considering Depardieu, 76, has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and rape in France. He was found guilty of sexual assault last May and given a suspended sentence of 18 months.

My Father the Hero was Heigl’s first starring role before she was cast in her breakthrough part on Grey’s Anatomy 11 years later. The film, which is an adaptation of Gérard Lauzier’s 1991 French comedy Mon père, ce héros, was produced by Touchstone Pictures—a Disney film label at the time. It grossed roughly $25.5 million in the U.S. and $45 million worldwide, according to The Numbers.

Heigl said the only thing that made her uncomfortable about filming was the thong bathing suit she wore. Touchstone Pictures and Buena Vista Pictures

It later aired regularly on cable television. The Instagram account @iamthirtyAF, which highlighted the movie, noted in the caption, “It appears that as long as no one said the f-word... it was kinda anything goes when securing that PG rating?”

Heigl was a breakout star of "Grey's Anatomy." She won an Emmy for her role. ABC/Kobal/Shutterstock

Heigl told Howard Stern in 2016 that nothing inappropriate happened on set, but she was uncomfortable in one scene in which she had to wear a thong bathing suit.

“I was raised Mormon, so I was a very good girl,” she said. “That [scene] was really hard for me, and I kept trying to convince the director to just do an itty bitty bikini. And he was like, ‘No, he’s a French father; nothing is going to shock him less than something like this.’”

HuffPost notes that Heigl seemed to mean nothing “less” revealing than a thong would shock him.

Still, she added of the film at the time, “What a plot! Like, that would never fly now.”

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