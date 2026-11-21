The Kardashians also have questions about mermaids, aliens, and the shape of the Earth.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Not even a scientist could dispel Kim Kardashian’s doubts about the moon landing.

The SKIMS founder doubled down on her theory that the 1969 moon landing was faked in a recent episode of The Kardashians, in which she, Khloé Kardashian, and Scott Disick asked scientist Dr. Kate Biberdorf “hard-hitting” questions.

Kim Kardashian previously pushed moon landing conspiracies in 2025. Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

According to Entertainment Weekly, other topics included mermaids, aliens, whether fish ever feel thirsty, and how cameras work.

Disick, who dated Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015 and shares three children with her, asked Biberdorf whether she thought the Earth was a “globe or flat.”

“I really believe it’s a globe. What do you think?” Biberdorf, a chemistry professor at the University of Notre Dame, replied.

Disick remained close with the Kardashian family after his split from Kourtney in 2015. Disney/Disney via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, 46, quickly changed the subject, saying, “I don’t get the ‘flat Earth’ thing. I’m a, like, we-didn’t-land-on-the-Moon kind of gal.”

“No chance we landed on the Moon and were able to stream it to everybody in the world,” Disick added.

Although Biberdorf disagreed, she could not convince the reality stars.

Khloé Kardashian admitted that "her brain can't handle it," when discussing bringing in Dr. Biberdorf. Disney/Disney via Getty Images

“Did we land on the Moon? No. Does she think we did? Yeah,” Khloé Kardashian said after the conversation.

This isn’t Kim Kardashian’s first time expressing her doubts about the moon landing. In a 2025 episode of The Kardashians, she attempted to convince her All’s Fair costar, Sarah Paulson, citing “videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen.”

Play Video

“Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon—why is the flag blowing?” she said during the episode. “Why are there no stars?”

According to Reuters, the clips show Aldrin explaining that parts of the moon landing broadcasts were animated and intercut with real footage—not that the event itself was fake.

Neither the head of NASA nor a scientist can convince her. Mondadori Portfolio/Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

NASA also pushed back against Kardashian’s claims. Transportation Secretary and then-NASA’s acting administrator Sean Duffy responded by writing, “Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before ... 6 times!”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.