Kimmel Catches the Moment Trump’s Big Ceremony Went Wrong

Jimmy Kimmel has mercilessly mocked Donald Trump’s noticeable grimace during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival ceremony.

The 80-year-old president greeted the 73-year-old Chinese leader with fanfare at Joint Base Andrews. But Trump couldn’t bear one moment during the big welcome party.

“Xi was greeted with a flyover and a comb-over,” began Kimmel on Wednesday, adding: “Watch when the plane flies over.” As two B-1 bombers flew overhead and the national anthem played, the president visibly grimaced, squinting and nearly ducking as the planes glided above the two leaders.

Trump winced visibly. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Oh, somebody’s in trouble!” mocked the late-night host and Trump nemesis. “It’s probably those damn furry pilots again,” he added, referring to a deranged speech made by MAGA senator Tommy Tuberville about furries infiltrating the airline industry.

Kimmel called Xi’s visit “a rare opportunity for Trump to thank the leader of the country where his ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles are made in person.”

“Xi was greeted with a flyover and a comb-over,” joked Kimmel. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

This is the Chinese president’s first Washington visit in over a decade. He arrived Wednesday for a three-day visit. Trump and his administration have rolled out the red carpet to greet Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, with the first lady herself making a rare appearance to welcome them. This was the first time in decades that a U.S. president welcomed a foreign leader at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Meanwhile, the presidential couple is set to hold their second state dinner of Trump’s term. The only other state dinner during this term was for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“They have a dinner planned. Trump is planning to give Xi an exclusive tour of the White House, and he’s even going to let him pick one room to demolish, which is fun,” joked Kimmel.