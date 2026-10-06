Kimmel Drops Brutal New Nickname for Desperate Trump
The late-night host has a new creative burn for Trump.
Jimmy Kimmel has given President Donald Trump a new nickname ahead of the November midterms.
The late-night host dubbed Trump, 80, “dear old Uncle Scam” as the president scrambles to win over voters amid plummeting polling numbers.
“We are now less than 30 days away from the midterms, and you better be registered to vote,” said Kimmel during his Monday night monologue.
“Trump is expected to travel every day from now until November 3rd as part of his plan to save the Republican majority and his marriage. According to the latest numbers from the failing New York Times, Republicans are in deep trouble in the House and possibly in the Senate, even in states Trump won by double digits last time,” he continued.
“But fear not, Red Hats. If dear old Uncle Scam can’t earn your vote, he’s going to buy it from you,” quipped the ABC host.
In a ludicrous attempt to secure votes for MAGA, Trump has promised $5,000 to every adult citizen in the country if the Republicans keep control of both chambers. The president has announced this deal multiple times, most recently declaring in a video posted to Truth Social, “Our country is doing so well under Republican leadership that only I can make you this promise: If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, I’m going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America $5,000.”
Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Trump said he would “look forward to signing those checks.”
Kimmel broke open the many flaws in Trump’s $1.35 trillion bribery plan, saying, “Now, first of all, that’s our money. You’re not giving anyone anything. That’s you breaking open Eric’s piggy bank and going, ‘Hey, dummy. Here’s your allowance.’ That’s what you’re doing.”
“Also, if you’re going to pretend to give money away, why $5,000? Why not make it $5 million? I mean, I’ll give you each five billion dollars in Trumpcoin, redeemable only at trumpstore.com,” he continued.
The late-night host concluded, “Let me tell you something, and let me be very clear: Donald Trump is more likely to run a 5K than to give it to us.”
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…