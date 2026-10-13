WAH-WAH Kimmel Exposes ‘Crybaby’ Trump’s Embarrassing Mistake Trump’s “complaining” led to some blunders, Kimmel pointed out.

Jimmy Kimmel has pointed out that Trump’s late-night tirade led to an error so glaring he wonders if “Natalie did it on purpose.”

The host ripped into Trump over his long-winded rants about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize, saying, “What better way to deserve a Nobel Prize than attacking the woman who won it at midnight in a social media post that is twice as long as the Gettysburg Address.“

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“In this one post, Trump mentioned he ended eight wars seven different times and then woke up on Saturday morning and did it again—this time misspelling the word ‘Nobel,’” he continued.

Trump has been railing since he lost the Nobel Prize earlier this month. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“I did not get the Noble Peace Prize. Wow,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post after Navanethem “Navi“ Pillay, 85, a former U.N. human rights chief and judge at the International Court of Justice, won the Prize from the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

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“Do you think Natalie misspells the word ‘Nobel’ on purpose?” Kimmel asked, referring to Trump’s fiercely loyal aide Natalie Harp, who earns $150,000 annually as a “special assistant” to the president.

He's posted several times about the loss since it happened. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump insists his loss was an “indelible stain” on Norway. “The United States of America, represented by me as your president, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize, but didn’t,” he told rallygoers in a clip Kimmel played. He continued, “Those people… made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision,” as the live audience booed.

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“He is blaming Norway for this slight, which, thanks a lot, Norway,” Kimmel joked. “I hope you’re happy you made our baby cry.”

The complaints caused yet another blunder when Trump tried to calculate how many Prizes he believes he deserves. “We will not forget, Norway, that you didn’t give this prize with the greatest record in history. Not eight wars. We should have had eight Nobel prizes for each war.”

Kimmel interjected, “Wait, hold on. Let me add that up. Eight prizes for each war. He means he should have 64 Nobel prizes. Minus the war we started. That’s an even 56. That seems reasonable. Is that too much to ask?

“Shame on you, Norway. Imagine being the single most powerful person in the world and still being such a petty little b---h at all times,” he added. “I’m not sure which is more alarming. The fact that Trump is upset he didn’t win the Nobel Prize or that he’s surprised he didn’t win one.”

The host predicted the night before the award was announced on Oct. 9 that Trump’s hopes would be dashed. “I know you only bombed 10 fishermen in one school, and I know you don’t care about the Nobel Prize, but somebody will get it. And you’ll be mortified to know that someone will not be you tomorrow,” Kimmel said at the time.

Navi Pillay was named the winner on Oct. 9, prompting Trump's meltdown. Valentin Flauraud/Valentin Flauraud/File Photo via Reuters

“I know. I was upset they didn’t give it to him, too,” Kimmel said sarcastically. It’s really… an ‘indelible stain. Not as indelible as the stain you made on your diaper when they announced it.”

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