Kimmel Exposes Trump’s Desperate Losing Campaign Strategy
The president is campaigning for Republican candidates while they try to distance themselves from him.
Jimmy Kimmel has identified a major problem in President Donald Trump’s scheme to help Republicans win the midterms.
According to the White House, Trump plans to travel extensively over the next month to campaign for GOP candidates. The late-night host had a colorful description of the president’s itinerary.
”He’ll be racking up thousands of Frequent Liar Miles to try to help the Republicans win the midterms,” he said during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in Brooklyn.
Kimmel also took aim at Trump’s decision to hit the campaign trail with his ever-present aide Natalie Harp in tow.
“36 events in 30 days, visiting 17 states with Natalie clinging to his back, like a baby koala,” he said.
But Kimmel questioned whether Trump’s campaign blitz would actually help Republicans.
Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“Now only Donald Trump would see an approval rating of 31% and say – you know what voters want more of?”
“Me!”
He then pointed to another sign that some Republicans may be trying to distance themselves from the unpopular president.
“So far at least a dozen Republican candidates have removed references to Trump from their websites.”
Multiple Republicans in tough battleground races have split with Trump on his war with Iran in recent weeks as the conflict sends prices soaring.
This move comes as Trump has urged supporters to pretend he’s on the ballot.
“His only support now is coming from his base,” Kimmel said. “And I’m sorry to be the one to tell you this, Mr. President, but it doesn’t count when you have to measure from the base.”
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…