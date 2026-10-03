LIAR MILES Kimmel Exposes Trump’s Desperate Losing Campaign Strategy The president is campaigning for Republican candidates while they try to distance themselves from him.

Jimmy Kimmel has identified a major problem in President Donald Trump’s scheme to help Republicans win the midterms.

According to the White House, Trump plans to travel extensively over the next month to campaign for GOP candidates. The late-night host had a colorful description of the president’s itinerary.

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”He’ll be racking up thousands of Frequent Liar Miles to try to help the Republicans win the midterms,” he said during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in Brooklyn.

Jimmy Kimmel said Trump will “racking up thousands of Frequent Liar Miles” before the midterms. Randy Holmes/Getty Images

Kimmel also took aim at Trump’s decision to hit the campaign trail with his ever-present aide Natalie Harp in tow.

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“36 events in 30 days, visiting 17 states with Natalie clinging to his back, like a baby koala,” he said.

Natalie Harp horses around with Donald Trump during a visit to a golf course at Hains Point in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2026. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

But Kimmel questioned whether Trump’s campaign blitz would actually help Republicans.

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“Now only Donald Trump would see an approval rating of 31% and say – you know what voters want more of?”

“Me!”

President Trump kicks off a 32-day campaign blitz ahead of the midterm elections in Durant, Oklahoma. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

He then pointed to another sign that some Republicans may be trying to distance themselves from the unpopular president.

“So far at least a dozen Republican candidates have removed references to Trump from their websites.”

Multiple Republicans in tough battleground races have split with Trump on his war with Iran in recent weeks as the conflict sends prices soaring.

This move comes as Trump has urged supporters to pretend he’s on the ballot.

“His only support now is coming from his base,” Kimmel said. “And I’m sorry to be the one to tell you this, Mr. President, but it doesn’t count when you have to measure from the base.”

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