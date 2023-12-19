When it was announced in April 2022 that Kristen Stewart’s next big role would be as a “protective lover of a female bodybuilder” in Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding, any morsel of news about the movie was eagerly anticipated.

So, when Stewart showed off her new mullet hairstyle at Chanel’s 2023 spring show, many wondered—okay, mostly just me—if it was for this role.

Now that the first official trailer for the film has arrived, we can confirm that Stewart’s mullet is gloriously featured. The trailer itself perfectly captures the ’80s action/thriller vibe—think Patrick Swayze’s Road House—while stars Stewart and Katy O’Brian shine with some seriously electric chemistry.

The film follows Lou (Stewart), a reclusive gym manager, who falls in love with Jackie (O'Brian), a body builder stopping through town on her way to Vegas to pursue her dreams. However, Lou’s criminal family (led by Ed Harris) pulls them in a web of violence, threatening those dreams.

It looks exactly like the sapphic romantic thriller we all want and need in our lives. With close-up shots of bulging muscles and lots of flexing, the film seems like it will make good on its tagline promise: “Revenge gets ripped.”

The film also boasts an excellent supporting cast of Harris (who is sporting some wild hair), Dave Franco (who is nearly unrecognizable with a mullet and mustache), Anna Baryshnikov (providing some great one-liners already), and Jena Malone.

Glass, who received acclaim for her debut feature ‘Saint Maud,’ co-wrote and directed the film which is set to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.