🫣🫣🫣 Laughing Kim Kardashian Reveals Worrying Katie Zacharia Truth The reality star spoke about her path to a potential law career.

Kim Kardashian couldn’t hold back her laughter when Jimmy Kimmel joked that her legal training made her more qualified than the new White House press secretary, whose credentials have drawn scrutiny.

During a Thursday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the reality star, 45, discussed her progress toward becoming a lawyer and explained California’s alternative to attending a traditional law school.

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Kardashian said the route required students to take a preliminary exam, known as the baby bar, before sitting the final bar exam.

“So, I’ve made it all the way through except for the final one,” she said.

Kimmel jokingly asked whether Kardashian would consider the position of White House press secretary. ABC

“So you are technically, uh, more a lawyer than the White House press secretary,” Kimmel replied, before Kardashian burst into laughter.

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Kimmel then jokingly asked whether Kardashian would consider taking the White House position.

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“Um, do you have any interest in that? I could put in a word if you like,” Kimmel asked. “[Trump] watches the show.”

“No interest,” Kardashian said.

The exchange followed questions about the legal qualifications of Katie Zacharia, President Donald Trump’s new press secretary.

New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia ended her first press briefing after just 14 minutes. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The 80-year-old president introduced her in a Truth Social Post as an “attorney,” and the 41-year-old Trump official describes herself as a lawyer. Zacharia acknowledged Thursday that she failed California’s bar exam in 2011, as she sought to fend off questions about her legal credentials.

When a reporter outside the White House asked which state she had passed the bar in, Zacharia replied, “When I moved to China.” She later told The New York Times that she had misheard the question over the noise of Marine One.

“I assumed the question was, ‘Where were you after law school?’” she told the newspaper.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Zacharia failed the exam after graduating from Pepperdine University’s law school and subsequently joined Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter told the Journal that lawyers had advised Zacharia she could provide legal analysis based on her degree and international transaction experience. Zacharia also told the Times that Pepperdine’s president had said she could call herself a lawyer, but not an attorney.

Trump nevertheless described her as “an attorney” in his appointment announcement.

Kardashian announced that she was studying law in a 2019 Vogue interview. She passed the baby bar in December 2021 and completed her six-year legal apprenticeship in 2025. On Nov. 8, 2025, she announced that she had failed the California bar exam.

Kardashian also referenced the setback through her role as divorce attorney Allura Grant in Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair.

“I didn’t pass on my first try,” Kardashian said in the second-season trailer, released Oct. 7.

The show’s second season is set to premiere on Hulu on Nov. 4.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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