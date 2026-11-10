INCOMING Lauren Sánchez Bezos Insists She’s ‘Human’ in CBS Puff Piece “I get my feelings hurt just like anyone else,” she told Gayle King.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos is revealing how online criticism and condemnation hurt her, insisting she’s “human” just like everyone else.

The Emmy-winning journalist and wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss her new children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space. While the book follows a fly who—like Sánchez Bezos—fulfills his dreams of going to space, the underlying theme is of overcoming dyslexia and ADHD, both of which the author has been diagnosed with.

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Sánchez Bezos, 56, chatted about the book’s motivations with TV veteran Gayle King, with whom she took a much-mocked flight to space. King, 71, referenced their 11-minute mission and asked the billionaire how she deals with backlash.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos chats about her new children's book on CBS Mornings. YouTube/CBS Mornings

“I know, you know, we got a lot of incoming when we returned, and I just refuse to let anybody steal the joy of that, Lauren,” said King. “I think for people that don’t know you, because, you know, when you came in, people go, ‘She’s so nice.’ I go, ‘Of course she’s nice.’”

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Sánchez Bezos laughed and said, “I... I’m human. Yes, I’m human. I get my feelings hurt just like anyone else. But I really, I think in this world there’s so much noise, and you can’t let it get into your heart, and you have to focus on the things that are really important.”

She then pivoted quickly, bringing the conversation back to her book and the importance of testing children for learning disabilities.

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“It really is important, and, like, parents should know this, that you can get your kids tested,” she said. “So, if you’re in a public school and you think your kid is struggling, you just have to write a letter to your teacher and to the principal, and they have to test your kid. That’s how I stay, I stay focused on that.”

Lauren Sanchez Bezos and Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos got married in 2025. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

“It’s really, really important,” she continued. “I’m so, so happy to be advocating for these children. They really need it. I didn’t have that.”

At another point in the conversation, Sánchez Bezos got teary-eyed discussing her son’s dyslexia. “My children are everything. I know that’s not a hot take for moms, but, um, when my son was struggling, I didn’t know why,” she explained, going on to say he was diagnosed at a later stage after years of “struggle.”

Sánchez Bezos has two children with her former husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, US businessman Jeff Bezos, CEO of Alphabet Inc and Google Sundar Pichai and Teska and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend Trump's inauguration ceremony. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

She has been the subject of much speculation and media criticism, from how her relationship with Bezos began to her now-husband’s friendship with the president. Her lavish, celebrity-laden wedding to Bezos in June 2025 sparked severe condemnation for both its environmental impact and its unabashed display of wealth. Later in May, her involvement in Vogue’s Met Gala drew intense backlash and protest.

In April, she addressed the misconceptions she faces from the public. “What you see is 5 percent of my life,” she told The New York Times.

“I can never imagine writing something mean on somebody’s Instagram,” she continued. “It would actually break my heart. I want positive: You look great. You’re amazing. I want to just give everyone flowers. Why wouldn’t you?”

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