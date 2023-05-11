Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in Talks for ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel

Lindsay Lohan is returning to her Disney roots and is in talks to join forces with Jamie Lee Curtis for a highly-anticipated sequel to the iconic 2003 body-swap classic, Freaky Friday.

Per The New York Times, Curtis is supposedly responsible for bringing the idea up, telling the publication that as she was promoting horror film Halloween Ends across the world in 2022, “people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday.” Curtis added: “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Curtis then sparked rumors in February after posting a photo of her and Lohan on Instagram with the caption, “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!”

“It’s going to happen,” Curtis followed up in an interview with Variety on Feb. 26. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

Lohan, meanwhile, who was a budding, 16-year-old singer and movie star at the time the original film was made, is seeing her own career resurgence after a successful picture deal with Netflix, including the hit release of Falling for Christmas—and even a subsequent single from the former pop star.

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lohan told The Times prior to the announcement. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Freaky Friday received rave reviews at the time, and even scored some Oscars buzz for Curtis, who would wait another 20 years until scoring a win for 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“I’ve been in genre movies for a long time, but the only time in my life where someone mentioned an Oscar was in the New York Times review of Freaky Friday,” said Curtis. “For a girl who was in horror movies and body comedies, it was shocking. Now, all these years later, the skinny gold person lives in my house.”

Elyse Hollander is penning the script to the sequel while Lohan and Curtis are expected to reprise their own roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter, where mother and daughter find themselves magically swapping bodies and experiencing life through the other’s eyes.

Freaky Friday was based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel, and while there have been previous adaptations, the 2003 was by far the most popular, grossing $160 million globally.