MAJOR FUMBLE Unrecognizable Oscar Winners Deliver a Gridiron Catastrophe of Epic Proportions “Madden” is an embarrassing blunder that will have viewers looking for a penalty flag.

Madden boasts two Academy Award-winning actors, a five-time Oscar-nominated director, and a beloved sports icon as its subject. And yet, Silver Linings Playbook and Three Kings auteur David O. Russell’s biopic about Oakland Raiders coach, TV broadcaster, and video game legend John Madden is—to put it in football terms—the equivalent of a chip shot doink. A 63-0 blowout. A 0-17 season. An excruciatingly embarrassing franchise that motivates its fans to wear paper bags over their heads.

Premiering straight to Prime Video on Nov. 18, Madden is a hopelessly misbegotten venture with no point, nothing approaching a rhythm or convincing performance, and looks like it was shot for TV—specifically, for Saturday Night Live.

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(L-R) Kathryn Hahn, Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, and Sienna Miller. Quantrell Colbert/Prime

With Nicolas Cage under heavy prosthetics as the portly Madden and Christian Bale sporting a faithfully ridiculous receding hairline as Raiders owner Al Davis, it’s a film stuffed with Wikipedia-accessible facts and more unamusing, slapdash scenes than any other 2026 release. Madden’s legacy deserves better, as do football fans, moviegoers, and anyone else unfortunate enough to lay eyes upon it.

Madden kicks off at 100mph and never slows down, and in its opening minutes, that pedal-to-the-metal tack seems designed to generate humor. Unfortunately, Russell and Cambron Clark’s shallow and leaden script isn’t funny.

Nicolas Cage. Chuck Zlotnick/Prime

Initially, Madden is cast as a loud, foul-mouthed coach who, as with the constantly sermonizing Davis, is frustrated by his five losses in the AFC Championship Game. Cage’s heavyset makeup only sorta-kinda makes him resemble his real-life counterpart, yet it’s his voice that renders his turn bogus. Simply put, the actor sounds not like the boisterous Madden but like himself, thereby killing the illusion from the get-go.

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Not helping matters, Cage plays Madden as a passionate doofus with no inner life; his entire brain is Xs and Os, as Russell repeatedly emphasizes with shots in which the plays Madden is thinking about are visualized over his face.

Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden and Nicolas Cage as John Madden. Chuck Zlotnick/Prime

This Madden is totally committed to professional football and, more precisely, to the Raiders way of life—summed up by Davis’ famous motto, “Just win, baby!”—and this causes trouble at home with wife Virginia (Kathryn Hahn), who dreams of her husband making more time for her after winning the Super Bowl. When that triumph occurs, though, her spouse remains an NFL zealot, leading to further strife that’s imagined with all the grace of a blindside block in the back.

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Madden’s dedication to his vocation means he’s always away from his two kids, who in Madden are merely props for zero-dimension drama. This domestic action is flatly shot and orchestrated with one off-key line reading after another, and it’s complemented by wannabe-goofy bits in which Madden is visited by his Raiders-fan neighbor Vince (MAGA-friendly comedian Shane Gillis), who’s intended to be comedic relief but fails to say or do a single witty thing during his excessive appearances.

Noor Alfallah and Shane Gillis. Chuck Zlotnick/Prime

Gillis’ jokiness is, at first, a terrible fit for this inspired-by-a-true-story affair. The longer it goes on, though, the film reveals itself to be so thoroughly awkward and halfhearted that he ultimately comes off as part and parcel of the proceedings’ chaos.

Russell embellishes Madden with freeze frames, split screens, title cards, graphics, and faux-interview snippets featuring the characters speaking directly to the camera. At no juncture, however, is the film coherent; bouncing this way and that at hyper-speed, it’s the definition of scattershot.

There are exactly two instances in which the director deliberately elicits a laugh: the random appearance of Davis’ son Mark and his fabled hideous haircut, and absurd cameos from NFL greats Marshawn Lynch and Julian Edelman as dorky young members of the programming team helping Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins (John Mulaney) create the Madden video game franchise. Otherwise, it’s a catastrophe to gawk at in disbelief and semi-horror rather than to laugh with or be moved by.

John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins and Nicolas Cage as John Madden. Chuck Zlotnick/Prime

After health issues force Madden to retire from the sidelines, he takes a job as a television analyst for CBS Sports, where his unconventional methods—all crazy anecdotes, scribbled telestrator diagrams, and turducken Thanksgiving celebrations—rankles, then wins over, partner Pat Summerall (Joel Murray).

Madden touches upon numerous well-known aspects of the football lifer’s tale, such as his fear of flying and love of food, and does precisely nothing with any of them. Instead, it’s just a compendium of quick-hit facts in a framework-less narrative.

Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Joel Murray as Pat Summerall. Chuck Zlotnick/Prime

As the proselytizing Davis, who wants his best friend Madden back as coach because it’s his calling (and his ticket to Hall of Fame afterlife immortality), Bale goes over-the-top without devolving into total caricature—or, maybe, it’s just that he’s slightly more restrained than Cage, who never locates a persuasive register in which to embody his character.

Still, no one comes out of Madden unscathed, be it Sienna Miller as Davis’ devoted wife Carol or Mulaney as Hawkins, who’s so underdeveloped and grating that one only believes Madden would go into business with him (on a risky video game title) because we know that, in reality, he did.

Sienna Miller as Carol Davis and Christian Bale as Al Davis. Chuck Zlotnick/Prime

Madden’s artificiality is consuming, such that it’s surprising when clumsy moments aren’t played for yuks. In its later passages, the characters’ awful wigs change as fast as Madden’s frictions with Davis and Virginia are resolved, and a shot of the latter standing with her now-grown sons has a deadpan phoniness that elicits an unintentional chuckle.

Russell has never been much of a visual virtuoso, but his latest has a chintziness that undercuts any semblance of seriousness. Moreover, it’s been assembled with one inelegant edit after another, which is a problem given the haste of its pacing and its multiple synopsizing montages.

Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Miles Burris. Chuck Zlotnick/Prime

Madden imparts a wealth of baseline information about Madden and absolutely zero about his heart and mind. Perhaps that’s because, as Russell contends, he was just a lovably oafish football fanatic who couldn’t stop devising creative new plays and never lost his adoration for the game. That’s not much to hang a movie on, however, and the director can’t even do that properly, sabotaging everything by staging his material with amateur-hour gracelessness.

If the late Madden is, according to the film’s fantasy, now hanging out with his great gridiron peers in the sky, let’s hope they don’t get Prime Video up there.

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