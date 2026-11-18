FAST-TRACKED MAGA Billionaire Confronted on Trump’s ‘Rush Hour 4’ Demand Trump reportedly pressured David Ellison to reboot one of his favorite movie franchises. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

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Rush Hour 4 is happening. But the man who greenlit the latest installment in Donald Trump’s favorite franchise isn’t ready to give the president credit for bringing it back.

Months after reports said Trump leaned on Skydance CEO David Ellison to reinstate the Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker films, Ellison called them “made-up stories.”

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While speaking at the New York Times DealBook conference, Ellison said conversations about the franchise’s return were started by an executive rather than Trump himself.

Ellison denied that he gave the green light to the frequently passed-on fourth installment of Brett Ratner's "Rush Hour" because of pressure from Donald Trump. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

“One of the heads of our film studio walked into my office with it,” he said. “Josh Greenstein walked into my office. That is the first conversation we had about Rush Hour 4.”

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Ellison said the initial reports, which came from Semafor and later Puck News, were just one of several “misperceptions” about his company, which completed its $110 billion merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery last month. He declined to comment further when pressed for more information.

Ellison called reports that Trump had specifically asked him about "Rush Hour" "made-up stories." CHRIS DELMAS/Chris Delmas, Getty Images

“I’m not going to go into addressing every single basically made-up story that we’ve addressed with this” deal, he said.

The first "Rush Hour" film was released in 1998. PRNewsFoto/New Line Cinema, via AP

Citing a source familiar with Trump and Ellison’s conversations, Semafor reported that Trump had pressured Ellison into reviving the buddy-cop comedy franchise, which was helmed by Melania director Brett Ratner before he was exiled from Hollywood due to sexual assault allegations. Puck later added that Trump did so on Ratner’s behalf and that movement on a distribution deal and financing had begun as a result.

The second installment of "Rush Hour" was its most profitable.

According to Deadline, a fourth installment of the franchise was repeatedly passed on by several other studios in the years prior to Ellison’s greenlight.

Neither star has signed a contract to return for the fourth film, according to Puck. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The first Rush Hour movie was released in 1998, followed by the second in 2001, and the third in 2007. According to The Numbers, the films grossed over $849 million worldwide. The first and third films brought in around $250 million, while the second grossed the most, at almost $350 million.

Deadline reported last November that Tucker and Chan were reportedly confirmed to be returning for the fourth film—but Puck’s Matt Belloni reported in April that neither star had signed a contract and filming had been delayed.

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