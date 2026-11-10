SHOTS FIRED ‘MAGA-fied’ CBS Host’s Trump Question Shocks Jon Stewart The new conservative anchor on ‘60 Minutes’ was shockingly skeptical of the president.

Jon Stewart has been left stunned by CBS correspondent Ross Douthat’s wild 60 Minutes interview with the president.

“Donald Trump headed over to the newly MAGA-fied CBS for a little self-soothing with one of 60 Minutes’ new correspondents, a religious conservative by the name of Ross Douthat,” began Stewart on The Daily Show Monday night.

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The late-night host cut to Douthat, who relentlessly questioned Trump on everything from his finances to the midterms. When the president bragged that his administration “created wealth at a level that our country has never seen,” Douthat responded, “including for yourself.”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart responding to 60 Minutes interview with Trump Comedy Central

With an incredulous look on his face, Stewart responded, “Was that, young man, was that sass? Did the new MAGA-fied CBS 60 Minutes just deliver sass to Donald Trump?”

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Stewart told his audience, “I think I’m going to enjoy this. I did not come into this interview thinking, uh, I’m going to enjoy this. But now, as I am watching this, I am thinking to myself, I am going to enjoy this.”

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Douthat’s interview came as somewhat of a surprise. MAGA-curious CBS lead Bari Weiss sent Douthat, a former New York Times columnist, to the White House over 60 Minutes veterans. While Douthat has been critical of Trump in his columns, the choice raised eyebrows.

The late-night host unpacked how Douthat—the author of books like Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious—doubled down on Trump and his family’s rising net worth during his second presidency.

Trump speaks with CBS correspondent Ross Douthat after his midterm mauling. CBS / 60 Minutes

“Trump acts like he’s got all this money squirreled away in some index fund, and it just magically grew,” Stewart explained, adding that he has mounting “frustration with reporters” who don’t question this.

“Meanwhile, since the guy has returned to office, he’s made $125 million from foreign golf and real estate schemes, $117 million from legal settlements, $636 million from selling that bulls--t novelty meme coin. He’s gotten $800 million from his World Liberty Financial crypto company. Why can’t someone just bring this up to his face?” the host continued.

Donald Trump on '60 Minutes'. 60 Minutes

Douthat, to the ire of fellow conservatives, did just that. “Your son manages or helps manage a cryptocurrency company called World Liberty Financial. You are a co-owner of that company,” the journalist asked Trump, in between interruptions.

“This company is also partially owned by investors connected to the government of the United Arab Emirates,” Douthat continued. “I think if I told you that story, and it was about the Biden family, if I said Joe Biden is the part-owner of a company, and it has all of these investments from the Middle East, you would say that sounds corrupt.”

Stewart’s audience erupted in laughter as the late-night host shouted gleefully. “I love that Douthat is forcing Trump to compare himself to the Biden crime family,” he said.

“My God. Ross, you beautiful bearded bast--d,” the Daily Show host said.

Stewart admitted that later on, “s--t got weird” when Douthat questioned Trump about his mortality and death. “What do you think happens when you die?” he asked. The president was subsequently stumped.

“You want Trump to answer one of the great philosophical questions of our existence?” Stewart asked, bewildered.

The 60 Minutes segment has MAGA up in arms, with Fox News panelists unsurprisingly melting down at Douthat and his unbridled confrontation of the president.

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