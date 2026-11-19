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Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany is sounding the alarm about the “dangers” of Grand Theft Auto.

The newest edition of Grand Theft Auto, one of the most popular video game franchises in history, was released on Thursday, and McEnany is worried about the “increasingly realistic violence.”

She told her panel on Outnumbered, “There’s this Daily Mail headline, ‘Die-hard GTA 6 players complain sleeping with prostitutes is now banned in a bid to ‘deter incel culture among gamers.’”

“Apparently, you still can in this game: visit strip clubs, take drugs, commit random acts of violence,” she added. “Look, we have a First Amendment in this country; you can do what you want in a game—but I do worry about this effect on a young generation.”

The wildly popular video game series "Grand Theft Auto" was the subject of an emotional segment on Fox News' "Outnumbered." Rockstar Games

Trump’s former White House Press Secretary went on to offer her own experience with more family-friendly video games: “My brother and sister and I had a healthy relationship with video games, playing with them on occasion growing up, but I gotta tell you, I was Mario Kart all the way. Mario Party all the way. There was no Grand Theft Auto in my household.”

Excitement about the new game, which made $800 million worldwide on the first day of its fifth iteration’s release in 2013, is widespread. In one extreme example, the U.S. Army promised soldiers who re-enlisted a four-day weekend off to play the new game, according to TMZ. Forty-three service members took the deal. In exchange, those soldiers signed up for two to six more years of service.

The host complained that people taking time off of work to play the new "GTA 6" video game are hurting the economy. Fox News

Staff Sgt. Brittany Wolfer, the career counselor who came up with the incentive, told the site it’s a way to show soldiers that leadership “cares about them and sees what they’re interested in.”

McEnany also called the game a "breeding ground" for real-life violence. Rockstar Games

To the McEnany’s chagrin, others have shared they are “taking the day off, calling in sick, or even planning to be less productive at work,” she said, complaining that the downtime could result in “billion dollars in economic loss for the country.”

During the segment, moderator Harris Faulkner argued that anxiety over the game’s societal effect was not as worthy of conversation as the dissemination of the video showing “the killing of Charlie Kirk.”

“I’m more worried about that than a game that not everybody has to play,” Faulkner said.

McEnany had a hard time getting some of her panelists on board regarding her concerns about the video game, which is marketed toward mature audiences. Fox News

But Faulkner and others had harsh words for those willing to take off work to play it. “If this generation wants to preach about affordability, but they’re willing to cost billions of dollars in revenue loss on a day like today to go play a game, that probably tells you everything you need to know about what we need to be talking with this younger generation about,” she lamented. “Get yourself to work.”

Another of McEnany’s panelists, former NYPD inspector and attorney Paul Mauro, also argued that there were bigger societal problems to address, as McEnany told him, “These places can be a breeding ground” for real-life violence.

“I’m ambivalent about this stuff,” he replied, arguing the virtual violence could be an outlet for people to safely exorcise their impulses. “As a lawyer, I end up with a little ambivalence because I am so default, strong, First Amendment.”

McEnany held firm that the game was a serious concern, declaring, “They may be protected by the First Amendment, the free speech—we do have that in the country, but I can tell you, my son Nash will be nowhere near anything like this while in my household.”

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