POOR FORM MAGA ‘Frasier’ Star Shamed by Ex Over Brutal Family Blunder The actor, who has eight children, forgot an important milestone. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Camille Grammer is slamming her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, for not wishing their daughter, Mason, a happy 25th birthday.

The 58-year-old posted a scathing statement about the Frasier alum on Instagram. “A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday. Three days later, and still not a call or a text. 💔,” she wrote.

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Kelsey, 71, and Camille were married from 1997 to 2011. They also share a son, born in 2004.

“You can be a beloved actor to the world, but being a father is a role that requires showing up when the cameras are off. Fame, accolades, and public admiration mean very little if you neglect the people who should matter most,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum sounded off.

Instagram/@therealcamille

She explained that their daughter “kept checking her phone all weekend, hoping her father had called.”

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“Some wounds come not from what is said, but from the silence,” she wrote. “A mother never stops hurting when her child is hurt. 25 is a milestone birthday. Sometimes the silence is deafening, and the disappointment speaks volumes.”

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Camille posted a photo of Kelsey and their daughter as a child, adding a clown emoji to her ex-husband’s face.

Kelsey Grammer is a staunch MAGA supporter. Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

She also slammed Kelsey’s current wife, Kayte Walsh, whom the actor married in 2011. “A stepmother should want to encourage a healthy, loving relationship between a father and his daughter. Sadly, from my perspective, that hasn’t been Mason’s experience. Instead, she has felt increasingly excluded from her father’s life and home,” she wrote in the comments.

“No matter the adult relationships involved, a daughter deserves to feel welcomed, respected, and loved—not pushed to the sidelines. A 25th birthday should be a celebration of love, not another reminder of the distance between a father and his child,” she added.

"25 is a milestone birthday," Kelsey's ex-wife said.

Kelsey, who has gone full MAGA by supporting Donald Trump, has been married four times and has eight children.

The actor told People in May 2025, “I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” referring to Spencer, 41, and Greer, 33.

“I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”

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