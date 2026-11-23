MAGA ‘Hercules’ Star Sparks Outrage With Vile Rant
One of MAGA’s least interesting stars crawled out of the woodwork to offer his latest take.
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Former Hercules star and MAGA firebrand Kevin Sorbo has unleashed a stunning attack on Muslim politicians, declaring they have no place in American government.
The conservative actor and far-right pundit shared his views on X on Sunday.
“The phrase ‘Muslim elected official’ should not exist in America,” the former TV star wrote. Sorbo, who is best known for his run on the hit ‘90s series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, was quickly roasted in the replies by users mocking his lackluster career.
“The phrase ‘Kevin Sorbo, actor’ no longer exists anywhere,” one wrote, while another snapped: “You are really f---ing stupid, Kevvie.”
Other critics urged Sorbo to brush up on the Constitution, which protects religious freedom under the First Amendment and prohibits religious tests for public office under Article VI.
“You hate the Constitution, don’t you Dollar Store Thor?” someone asked while another suggested, “Maybe if you don’t like it here, you should move.”
Article VI explicitly states that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States,” making Sorbo’s declaration particularly striking.
Sorbo’s post came shortly after the country’s first Muslim senator-elect pitched a universal healthcare plan. Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed said he would work with President Donald Trump to overhaul the nation’s healthcare system.
The proposal would provide Americans with health coverage throughout their lives, an ambitious undertaking that El-Sayed suggested could become a defining achievement of Trump’s presidency.
“If the president is serious about leaving a lasting legacy, then there is nothing better than the ultimate ‘Trump card,’” El-Sayed said on Meet the Press.
“A card that [Americans] can have from the moment they are born until the moment they pass away that guarantees them the healthcare that has been so elusive in this country.”
Trump appeared receptive to the overture, sharing El-Sayed’s proposal in a Truth Social post.
The post featured the incoming senator’s AI-generated image of a shiny gold “Trumpcare” card bearing the president’s name.
Sorbo did not explain what prompted his broadside against Muslim politicians or whether it was directed specifically at El-Sayed.
Such a collaboration would mark a striking turn for a president whose critics have blasted him, with London mayor Sadiq Khan have called him “racist, sexist, and Islamophobic.”
The Daily Beast has reached out to Sorbo for comment.
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