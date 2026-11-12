NO MORE ALPHA MALE MAGA Podcast Bros Go Cold on ‘Effeminate’ Trump The young men who once supported Trump now see him as a “b----y old woman.” Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Donald Trump has lost his macho status among young male voters.

According to a new report from The Guardian, reactions to MAGA’s major midterm losses are emblematic of a long-brewing de-masculinized view of the president, whose support once dominated the so-called “manosphere” of young rightwing males. The man-centric, far-right podcast NXR (New Christian Right) declared after the MAGA-humiliating elections that “MAGA is dead, MAGA is gay … MAGA is effeminate, MAGA is for losers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s only the latest sign that Trump had lost one of, if not the most, beneficial parts of his base.

Trump lost support among young men over his Iran war and relationship with Israel. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

After breaking with Trump over his war in Iran, Tucker Carlson also characterized the 80-year-old president as being at odds with the manly persona he and young male voters bought into. “A lot of men who voted for Trump two years ago imagined that this was a masculine, vigorous leader,” Carlson said after the Democrats swept the midterms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But then…here’s a guy who’s vain and venal and indecisive…” Carlson added. “He seems more like a b----y old woman than an alpha male.”

Play Video

Carlson told his listeners that Trump wasn't an "alpha male." Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Once buoyed by support from mainstream anti “woke” voices like Joe Rogan and his acolytes, who had the ear of most male voters, as well as ultra-far-right figures like Nick Fuentes, Trump and his new “loser” status have been declared at odds with their vision for a pro-man world.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

This is despite Trump and his administration’s efforts to pander to the cohort with social media content aimed at making the president seem virile. Trump’s former AI czar David Sacks told the All-In podcast that the administration “should have done a better job giving them all front row seats.”

Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump, who had appeared on his podcast, on the eve of the 2024 election. He has since has slammed the scope of the president’s immigration crackdown. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

“The Republicans are dependent on the podcast circuit, and we lost all the podcast bros,” he also said. “I think our side has to pay a lot of attention to them because without them, we don’t have any media.”

Play Video

The media power of the factions themselves is also waning, however. According to the Sam project, as excitement about Trump cooled, Rogan also lost favorability by 11 points. The fall gets steeper the further right one lies on the spectrum: Carlson dropped by 12 points, and Andrew Tate dropped by 30. (Tate and his brother Tristan are currently in federal custody on rape and human trafficking charges.)

MAGA creators across the board have also seen their audiences dwindle, according to The New York Times.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register