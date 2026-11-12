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NO MORE ALPHA MALE

MAGA Podcast Bros Go Cold on ‘Effeminate’ Trump

The young men who once supported Trump now see him as a “b----y old woman.”

US President Donald J. Trump makes an announcement on healthcare in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Donald Trump has lost his macho status among young male voters.

According to a new report from The Guardian, reactions to MAGA’s major midterm losses are emblematic of a long-brewing de-masculinized view of the president, whose support once dominated the so-called “manosphere” of young rightwing males. The man-centric, far-right podcast NXR (New Christian Right) declared after the MAGA-humiliating elections that “MAGA is dead, MAGA is gay … MAGA is effeminate, MAGA is for losers.”

It’s only the latest sign that Trump had lost one of, if not the most, beneficial parts of his base.

US President Donald J. Trump makes an announcement on healthcare in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Trump lost support among young men over his Iran war and relationship with Israel.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

After breaking with Trump over his war in Iran, Tucker Carlson also characterized the 80-year-old president as being at odds with the manly persona he and young male voters bought into. “A lot of men who voted for Trump two years ago imagined that this was a masculine, vigorous leader,” Carlson said after the Democrats swept the midterms.

“But then…here’s a guy who’s vain and venal and indecisive…” Carlson added. “He seems more like a b----y old woman than an alpha male.”

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President Donald Trump sits down for a conversation with Tucker Carlson during his Live Tour at the Desert Diamond Arena on October 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carlson told his listeners that Trump wasn't an "alpha male."

Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Once buoyed by support from mainstream anti “woke” voices like Joe Rogan and his acolytes, who had the ear of most male voters, as well as ultra-far-right figures like Nick Fuentes, Trump and his new “loser” status have been declared at odds with their vision for a pro-man world.

This is despite Trump and his administration’s efforts to pander to the cohort with social media content aimed at making the president seem virile. Trump’s former AI czar David Sacks told the All-In podcast that the administration “should have done a better job giving them all front row seats.”

A few weeks after Donald Trump appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, he was endorsed by the podcast host.

Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump, who had appeared on his podcast, on the eve of the 2024 election. He has since has slammed the scope of the president’s immigration crackdown.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

“The Republicans are dependent on the podcast circuit, and we lost all the podcast bros,” he also said. “I think our side has to pay a lot of attention to them because without them, we don’t have any media.”

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The media power of the factions themselves is also waning, however. According to the Sam project, as excitement about Trump cooled, Rogan also lost favorability by 11 points. The fall gets steeper the further right one lies on the spectrum: Carlson dropped by 12 points, and Andrew Tate dropped by 30. (Tate and his brother Tristan are currently in federal custody on rape and human trafficking charges.)

MAGA creators across the board have also seen their audiences dwindle, according to The New York Times.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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