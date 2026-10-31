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MAGA FOREIGN POLICY

MAGA Rocker Reveals Trump Put Him on Call With Foreign Leader

Kid Rock says Trump handed him the phone and drove off with a top ally still on the line.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds an executive order related to the U.S. live entertainment ticketing industry, next to Kid Rock, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Leah Millis/REUTERS/Leah Millis

By Evgenia Anastasakos

MAGA musician Kid Rock revealed that President Donald Trump left him on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron while he went golfing.

Kid Rock made the revelation on Real Time with Bill Maher, saying he was out golfing with the president when Macron called.

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“So we’re out there, Macron calls, he’s talking to him, we’re all standing there...” the musician, whose real name is Robert Richie, said. “He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here with the great Kid Rock,’ like Macron knows who I am, and he’s like, ‘Bob, say hello.’”

Ritchie said he took the phone and replied, “Hello, Mr. President. I’m from the Paris of the Midwest, Detroit!” while the president got in his golf cart and abandoned him on the call.

Finland's President Alexander Stubb, France's President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attend a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Macron recently slammed Trump for "stupid comments" about the ongoing protests in France.

Umit Bektas/REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ritchie is a MAGA loyalist and longtime friend of the president. On the eve of Trump’s 2025 inauguration, Ritchie performed a set at a victory rally. One song, “We The People,” included a “Let’s Go Brandon” refrain in the chorus.

In July, Ritchie told Sky News Australia that one of his “late-night drinking tricks” is to call the 80-year-old president to “shoot the s---t.”

Kid Rock gestures on stage as US President Donald Trump applauds during a campaign rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, US, October 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Kid Rock supported the President at a rally in Tennessee this month.

Eric Lee/REUTERS/Eric Lee

“You know, sitting around having some beers, it’s like 11, 12 on Friday or Saturday. I know he’s up. He sleeps like me. He sleeps like five hours,” Ritchie said.

“I enjoy the hell out of hanging out with him and talking with him and just having a front row seat to the greatest s--t show on Earth,” he added.

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Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

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