MAGA Rocker Reveals Trump Put Him on Call With Foreign Leader
Kid Rock says Trump handed him the phone and drove off with a top ally still on the line.
MAGA musician Kid Rock revealed that President Donald Trump left him on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron while he went golfing.
Kid Rock made the revelation on Real Time with Bill Maher, saying he was out golfing with the president when Macron called.
“So we’re out there, Macron calls, he’s talking to him, we’re all standing there...” the musician, whose real name is Robert Richie, said. “He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here with the great Kid Rock,’ like Macron knows who I am, and he’s like, ‘Bob, say hello.’”
Ritchie said he took the phone and replied, “Hello, Mr. President. I’m from the Paris of the Midwest, Detroit!” while the president got in his golf cart and abandoned him on the call.
Ritchie is a MAGA loyalist and longtime friend of the president. On the eve of Trump’s 2025 inauguration, Ritchie performed a set at a victory rally. One song, “We The People,” included a “Let’s Go Brandon” refrain in the chorus.
In July, Ritchie told Sky News Australia that one of his “late-night drinking tricks” is to call the 80-year-old president to “shoot the s---t.”
“You know, sitting around having some beers, it’s like 11, 12 on Friday or Saturday. I know he’s up. He sleeps like me. He sleeps like five hours,” Ritchie said.
“I enjoy the hell out of hanging out with him and talking with him and just having a front row seat to the greatest s--t show on Earth,” he added.
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