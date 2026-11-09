'DISGUSTING' MAGA Turns on Dave Chappelle Over Shocking Charlie Kirk Joke Conservative mouthpieces are up in arms about the controversial comedian after he made a series of comments about Kirk’s assassination. The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Dave Chappelle has come under fire from MAGA for joking about Charlie Kirk’s death.

A clip of Chappelle performing at Madison Square Garden from this past weekend went viral online, drawing the ire of MAGA and conservatives.

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“I feel f---ed up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean, look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better,” Chappelle said.

“I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way,” he continued. “I just be driving around like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!’”

Charlie Kirk was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck and killed. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters

Kirk, a staunch Donald Trump supporter and the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead last September at Utah Valley State University. He was 31.

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The crowd at Madison Square Garden responded to Chappelle’s remark with nervous laughter and gasps.

Dave Chappelle is being slammed by MAGA. Mathieu Bitton

The NY Post reported that Chappelle’s sold-out “Karmageddon” tour stop was “phone-free,” with attendees made to seal off their devices in pouches. But a leaked video has now circulated.

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Now, Elon Musk, Piers Morgan, Megyn Kelly, and Kirk’s widow, Erika, have all condemned the comedian.

Erika Kirk did not name Chappelle explicitly, but said, “Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.”

Screenshot/X

“To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” Kirk, now the CEO of Turning Point USA, wrote. “My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives.

“You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard,” she concluded.

Erika Kirk joins U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Right-wing trillionaire Musk wrote, “Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle.” He shared a post showing Kirk defending Chappelle on free speech in 2022, alluding to the 53-year-old comedian’s own history with controversy over his jokes about transgender people.

Musk posted again, saying, “Dave Chappelle is cruel.”

Piers Morgan made a similar reference. “Disgusting…” he wrote on X, “And especially egregious given that Chappelle himself survived an attack on stage in 2022. The crowd roaring with laughter at his shamefully inhumane remarks is also repellent.”

MAGA mouthpiece Megyn Kelly called Chappelle’s joke “despicable.”

On Fox News, conservative commentator Joe Concha condemned the quip, saying, “I used to be a big fan... but I don’t know how anyone can ‘feel better’ about anybody being assassinated. And I don’t know why Chappelle suddenly decided to share this emotion 15 months after he was murdered.”

MAGA and right-wingers have previously embraced Chappelle, who lauded his “anti-woke” and transphobic rhetoric. The award-winning comedian later accused MAGA of weaponizing his jokes, telling NPR in April, “I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes. I felt that they were doing a weaponized version of what I was doing. It’s not what I was doing.”

Trans employees and allies at Netflix walk out in protest of the Dave Chappelle special on October 20, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

While Chappelle said in 2016 that he was willing to give Trump “a chance,” his stance on the president and his administration appears to have changed significantly. In 2025, he said he hopes Trump will “do better,” telling the president, “Do not forget your humanity.”

“And please, have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine,” he said during his Saturday Night Live monologue.

This year, he criticized Trump’s war on Iran and joined former first lady Michelle Obama in roasting the current president.

Chappelle has discussed Kirk’s assassination before, saying in his 2025 Netflix special The Unstoppable..., “If you talk for a living and see Charlie Kirk get murdered that way, I’m gonna be honest, I was shook.”

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“I mean, Charlie Kirk was the wholesome white guy. And they killed this motherf---er?” he continued. “I’m not making light of Charlie Kirk dying, but I’m not sure what it means, and I’m not sure I believe what they say it means. I’ll tell you what I don’t believe, and the whites were quick to say this. They said, ‘Charlie Kirk is this generation’s Martin Luther King [Jr.].’ No, he’s not!”

“They both got murdered in a terrible fashion,” he said. “They both got shot in the neck. But that’s about where those similarities ended.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Chappelle for comment.

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