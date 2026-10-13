SLAPPED DOWN Grammy Winner Calls Out MAGA-Friendly Host’s ‘SNL’ Misogyny The manosphere-adjacent comedian has had several run-ins with controversy.

The only thing Musician Maren Morris is flashing MAGA-friendly comedian Shane Gillis is her middle finger.

Gillis, 38, hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend. And in addition to joking about his manosphere podcaster friends Joe Rogan and Theo Von, he dedicated a chunk of his opening monologue to singling out women’s bodies.

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“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now?” Gillis said. “Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe it. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. You’ve seen the shorts? They’re those neon, like, artificial vape-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks, and all combine at the butthole. And don’t look! You’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look, because they are filming.”

Maren Morris roasted Shane Gillis after his controversial "SNL" monologue. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam Charles Pulliam/REUTERS

In response, Morris, 36, posted a video of herself on Instagram with the text “me being a wh0re at the gym.” She kisses the back of her hand and then slowly raises her middle finger to the camera. Morris, who won a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance for her breakout single “My Church” in 2017, captioned her post, “leave my gym short wedgie out of it.”

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Morris’ 2025 song, “Be a B---h,” scored the video. In the chorus, the country pop star sings, “Breaking my neck from turning my cheek/ Killing with kindness only killed me/ If the truth means I’m a little too mean/ Tried to fake nice, but it didn’t quite stick/ I’d rather be a b---h.”

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Morris is one of many celebrities clapping back at Gillis. SNL’s own Michael Che, alum Ego Nwodim, and Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy have also criticized the comedian on social media.

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“Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them whores. It makes the men calling them whores, misogynists. There’s a difference there,” Levy, 43, said in an Instagram video. “By the way, I’ve seen more men’s nipples in the gym than I’ve ever seen women showing their bodies off.”

Levy added, “I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television.”

Saturday was Gillis’ third time hosting SNL after Lorne Michaels, 81, hired and fired him in 2019 after racist and homophobic comments resurfaced.

In addition to his controversial monologue, Gillis has drawn backlash for his performance as the host of Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart, during which he told jokes about slavery and lynching. He also attended the UFC Freedom 250 on the White House’s South Lawn on Sunday to celebrate Trump’s 80th birthday, despite revealing he didn’t vote for Trump in an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

In the same SNL episode, Gillis accidentally said “f---” on-air. At the end of the show, he hightailed it offstage while the rest of the cast and crew were still hugging.

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