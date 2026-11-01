SPEECHLESS Martha Stewart Slammed for Tone-Deaf Costume The lifestyle mogul wiped the controversial post from her Instagram. John Nacion/John Nacion, Getty Images

Martha Stewart is under fire after apparently deciding the most terrifying thing she could be for Halloween is poor.

The lifestyle mogul, 85, whose estimated fortune is $400 million, sparked backlash after posting herself on Instagram as a homeless person in tattered clothes, with dirt smeared on her face and a sign reading, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”

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Martha Stewart's quickly deleted post of her Halloween costume. Martha Stewart, Instagram

The costume apparently doubled as a sales pitch. The photo was shared alongside images of candles with a caption that read, “My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!”

Stewart, who was once the first self-made female billionaire in the country, has since deleted the post from Instagram, but it still appeared on her Facebook page Sunday.

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The billionaire’s attempt to turn poverty into a costume comes as Americans struggle with an affordability crisis.

Stewart was once the first self-made female billionaire in the United States. Mike Segar/Mike Segar, Reuters

“The level of out of touch is stellar,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

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“Rich people never cease to amaze me with their callousness,” another posted.

“Speechless,” a third wrote.

Stewart dressed up as "Fairy GrandMartha" alongside Kenan Thompson in 2013. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Alberto E. Rodriguez, WireImage

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Stewart wrote, “I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas, and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year.

I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.

Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic.

I am committed to continuing to make a difference."

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The homemaking icon has long embraced Halloween, previously dressing up as the queen of Halloween, a Roy Lichtenstein comic book character, and a Spellbinding Sorceress.

This year’s effort, however, joins a growing collection of moments critics have branded tone-deaf.

In a 2023 vacation post, she shared photos of herself using pieces of a Greenland iceberg as a cocktail garnish. Fans criticized her insensitivity to the climate crisis.

“Martha the ice caps are melting don’t put them in your drink,” one user wrote at the time.

Stewart also faced backlash for comments she made in 2016 blaming millennials’ economic struggles on their work ethic.

Stewart has previously faced backlash for insensitive comments. Brian Ach/Brian Ach, Getty Images

“I understand the plight of younger people,” she told Luxury Listing Magazine. “The economic circumstances out there are very grim. But you have to work for it. You have to strive for it. You have to go after it.”

Stewart pointed to her own experience of marrying at 19 and furnishing an apartment beautifully on a budget.

Critics pointed to how much the cost of living had changed since she was starting out.

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