SLIDING DOORS Matt Damon Reveals 5 Words That Made Him Rethink His Career The A-lister almost turned down a key role.

One sentence from director Ridley Scott, 88, changed the trajectory of Matt Damon’s acting career.

Damon, 56, starred as Mark Watney, a botanist stranded on Mars, in Scott’s 2015 blockbuster The Martian, earning him a Best Actor Golden Globe and his second Best Actor Oscar nomination. But he was going to turn down the role before Scott told him these five words: “No one gives a s--t.”

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While presenting an honorary Oscar to Scott at the 17th Governors Awards on Sunday, Damon described how the director convinced him to accept the part. As he presented the director with an honorary award, Damon explained that he’d had reservations about doing another space movie after making a surprise cameo in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar the year before.

Matt Damon as Mark Watney in "The Martian." Fox

“I almost passed on The Martian. I went to meet Ridley Scott for the very first time, a true cinematic hero of mine, with the intention of not doing his movie,” Damon said at the Governors Awards. “I explained to Ridley I loved the script, and it was a dream of mine to work with him, but I just found a small, but crucial role in Chris Nolan’s Interstellar, [playing] a guy alone and stranded on a planet desperate to get home. I couldn’t possibly follow that up by playing a guy alone and stranded on a planet desperate to get home.”

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“Ridley listened intently, and then said five words that changed my life. He said, ‘No one gives a s---,’” Damon continued. “Now, granted, this bluntness was a gamble, as Ridley and I had just met. But what he said rang true to me on many levels. I immediately realized I was receiving hard-earned wisdom from a master [and], you damn well better listen. Don’t overthink it. Don’t be too clever by half. Just get out of your own way and jump off the cliff. And besides, no one gives a s--t.”

Ridley Scott gave Matt Damon some blunt, effective advice. John Phillips/Getty Images

Damon added that agreeing to play Watney was “one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.” The film was a box office smash and earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, but Damon said the best part was the “experience” of making it.

Damon and Scott collaborated again in 2021, when Damon starred in Scott’s historical drama The Last Duel as knight Jean de Carrouges. Scott also directed now-classic movies like Gladiator, Thelma & Louise, and Black Hawk Down.

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Damon concluded, “I consider it one of my great achievements to be even a small part of this man’s historic filmography.”

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