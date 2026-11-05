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A-Lister Reveals Terrifying Health Scare That Kept Him From Oscars

Matt Damon wasn’t in the audience when “Oppenheimer” swept the 2024 Academy Awards.

Matt Damon

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Matt Damon has revealed why he missed the 2024 Oscars when Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer won seven awards, including Best Picture.

The Oscar winner, who won Best Screenplay alongside Ben Affleck for Good Will Hunting in 1998, said his wife, Luciana Barroso, had a brain aneurysm one week before 2024’s Academy Awards. Damon previously missed the ceremony when his 2006 film, The Departed, won four awards.

“We had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm,” he told GQ. “She’s totally fine, thank God, but [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars.”

galleries/2013/09/22/emmy-red-carpet-2013-photos/130922-matt-damon-emmys_j1o1ug

Damon said his wife was determined that he celebrate "Oppenheimer" at an Oscars after-party, even though she'd had a brain aneurysm just a week prior.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Oppenheimer, in which Damon played Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, swept the awards, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score.

Barroso was determined not to let Damon miss out on the festivities this time around, he said.

“It was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back,” he said, recalling that year’s Oscars night. “And she surprised me and got a dress, and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it. And she was like, ‘This time we’re going out.’ And it was pretty f---ing heroic of her to do that and really meaningful.”

The pair married in 2005 and share four daughters: Stella, 16; Gia, 16; Isabella, 20; and Damon’s stepdaughter, Alexia, 27.

US actor Matt Damon and his wife, film producer Luciana Barroso (2L) pose with their daughters on the red carpet as they arrive to attend the world premiere of the film 'The Odyssey' in London on July 6, 2026. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images)

Damon adn his wife share four daughters.

CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the Oscar success of several of his acting credits, Damon has been nominated for acting only twice—once for Good Will Hunting and again in 2015 for The Martian. He told the magazine that he’s learned not to be salty about the lack of recognition. “It’s not something you can control,” he said.

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“You got to just do the work, and that’s got to be the reward. Because it’s like, then if you don’t win, do you feel bad about something that was really positive?” Damon said, adding that it’s “tricky” not to let the snubs turn a successful movie into “something bad.”

Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon, and Isabella Damon

Damon with wife, Luciana Barroso, and daughter, Isabella Damon.

Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

It would make more sense for the Academy to give its awards “20 or 25 years later,” he said.

“I always think about old movies, when I look at them, and it says, ‘So-and-so won an Oscar, so-and-so didn’t.’ You’re judging it in a totally different way,” Damon explained. “It’s not attached to that anymore. I think the real way they should do them, really.”

Matt Damon is Odysseus in THE ODYSSEY, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

"The Odyssey" is likely to receive significant recognition from the Academy Awards next season.

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic/Melinda Sue Gordon

Damon is expected to be nominated again at next year’s Oscars for his role in the blockbuster hit The Odyssey, which is already the upcoming season’s frontrunner.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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