I'LL BE THERE FOR YOU Matthew Perry’s Sister Reveals What ‘Friends’ Stars Did at His Funeral Mia Perry Bowick recalls the private ceremony in a new documentary about her brother. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mia Perry Bowick, Matthew Perry’s younger half-sister, has revealed how the Friends cast paid tribute at the late star’s funeral.

In the forthcoming Netflix docuseries The One About Matthew Perry, out Oct. 27, Bowick opens up about several touching moments with the cast as they said goodbye to her brother, according to Page Six. Bowick, whose age isn’t public, said Perry’s co-stars arrived together. “I hadn’t seen them in easily 20 years,” she says, according to the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Perry’s younger sister, Mia Perry Bowick, said Perry fought hard for sobriety. YouTube/ Netflix

“Aniston was the first one of them to come up to me and give me a huge hug, but they all did,” she continues. “And then, all five of them walked up to the casket holding hands and stood around him, crying.”

Perry died of a ketamine overdose that caused him to drown in his hot tub at age 54 in 2023, after a lifelong struggle with addiction. The actor rose to prominence for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, alongside now-household names Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Play Video

The actors declined to appear in the docuseries when director Mary Robertson asked. Robertson told Page Six she understands their decision and knows they “love Matthew and grieve Matthew.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think everyone grieves in their own way,” Robertson added. “And I understand why someone might feel that this isn’t the moment to talk.”

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Aniston, 57, told Vanity Fair in 2025 that she and her castmates “did everything we could when we could” to help Perry, especially as his substance abuse issues escalated while filming Friends.

"Friends" ran for 10 years. Mike Blake/REUTERS

“It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight,” she continued. “As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”

Bowick also shares that she felt her brother’s presence during the funeral. “He showed up right behind my right shoulder and goes, ‘How f---ed up is this?’” she recalls in the docuseries.

Matthew Perry died of a ketamine overdose after a lifelong struggle with addiction. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

“And I started laughing so hard. I was like, ‘Oh my God—there he is!’ Making me laugh at the most horrible moment, and also incredibly inappropriate for me to start laughing...But I just started cracking up. And I was like, ‘Yeah man, this is pretty f---ed up.’”

After Perry’s death, his live-in assistant, drug counselor, and dealer were all dealt prison sentences for their role in Perry’s overdose.

Perry’s private crypt at the Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood Hills includes a bronze plaque paying tribute to his iconic role that reads, “Much Loved Friend.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register