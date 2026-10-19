WHAT’S YOUR AGE AGAIN? Meghan McCain Fires Back at ’84-Year-Old’ ‘View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain refuses to let go of the past. YouTube/ The View

Meghan McCain is still obsessing over her former co-hosts on The View five years after leaving the show.

McCain, 41, became The View’s token conservative host in 2017 and quickly began clashing with co-host Joy Behar, an outspoken Democrat. When McCain returned to the show from maternity leave in 2021, Behar said on the show, “I did not miss you. Zero.” McCain said she began crying and “started lactating on-air” on a podcast just after she left her role.

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Behar, 84, was unsympathetic, telling Vulture on October 16, “I thought, ‘Well, good for you if that’s the worst thing anybody said to you.’”

Since leaving “The View,” Meghan McCain has joined the bandwagon of hosting a conservative podcast. YouTube/ Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain

Behar also told Vulture that the current group of View hosts “is very good,” she said. “They all have a sense of humor. Nobody’s mean over there. Over the years, there’s been a couple of little mean girls.”

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Behar declined to name names, prompting speculation that the “mean girl” in question is McCain.

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McCain, who vowed never to discuss the show publicly when she left in 2021, clapped back with a not-so-subtle dig at Behar’s age.

“You guys keep asking me for a response and for real, I’m not fighting with an 84 year old,” McCain wrote on X. “She can say whatever she wants at her stage in life.”

Meghan McCain fanned the flames of her never-ending feud with Joy Behar. X/ @MeghanMcCain

The media personalities have clashed on the platform before. In 2022, Behar commented in support of one X user who shaded McCain’s Valentine’s Day post to her husband. McCain wrote a now-deleted tweet in response: “Leaving the view is like having ex’s who won’t stop drunk texting you.”

McCain wrote in her 2021 memoir, Bad Republican, that the “environment on the show is toxic,” which made it “impossible for me to stay.” She cited Behar’s jabs as her breaking point.

Behar, though, has a different perspective.

“I wouldn’t say we were having dinner every night,” she told Vulture, “but we got along fine.”

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