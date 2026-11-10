TRIGGERED Megyn Kelly Tears Into Comedian She Once Called ‘Fearless’ The MAGA podcaster dared the comedian to come on her show and make the same joke to her face.

Megyn Kelly, 55, has turned against comedian Dave Chappelle, whom she publicly praised just two years earlier.

Chappelle, 53, has come under fire this week from MAGA loyalists for joking about Charlie Kirk’s death at Madison Square Garden this past weekend. Kirk, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, 80, ran the ultraconservative nonprofit Turning Point USA until he was shot dead in Sept. 2025 at Utah Valley State University at 31.

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Megyn Kelly’s unsolicited opinion of Dave Chappelle has crumbled. Netflix

“I feel f---ed up saying this,” Chappelle said in the video. “It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean, look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better. I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way,” he continued. “I just be driving around like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!’”

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In 2024, Kelly called Chappelle “fearless” for his prolific anti-trans jokes, which spurred protests against the comedian’s hateful rhetoric. She laughed at clips of his transphobic jokes on her podcast, responding, “That’s it exactly!” She also said she appreciates Chappelle’s understanding that transgender people have fallen victim to a “delusion.”

Chappelle's transphobic jokes have sparked protests. Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

But Chappelle found the limits of Kelly’s love last weekend. The right-wing podcaster’s praise turned into anger when Chappelle insulted her MAGA martyr.

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“He’s a low-information voter who should shut his mouth about a man who was a decent father to two babies who will grow up without their father now,” Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show about Chappelle. “He should shut his mouth about it,” she repeated. “I don’t want to hear another f---ing word out of Dave Chappelle on Charlie Kirk unless it’s on this show and he has the balls to say it to somebody who was actually friends with him.”

Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Kelly then addressed the former object of her admiration directly. She challenged the touring comedian to appear on her show as a guest and discuss his joke.

“Do you have the balls, Dave Chappelle?” she said. “Let’s see. Why don’t you come on? You have an open invitation. You tell me the day. I will clear the schedule. You can come on here and say it directly to me.”

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“He won’t do that,” Kelly continued. “He’d rather say it to his people at Madison Square Garden who don’t have the ability to fight back, or the information.”

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