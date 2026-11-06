FEELING BLUE Megyn Kelly’s Ruthless Trump Snub Stuns Jordan Klepper The Daily Show host gasped in horror over MAGA defections.

Jordan Klepper has been stunned by conservative commentator Megyn Kelly ruthlessly snubbing President Donald Trump after his midterm wipeout.

On Thursday, The Daily Show host undertook a post-mortem of Trump’s brutal election loss, pointing out that even some of the president’s most loyal supporters had held him to account for the result.

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That included longtime Trump ally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Klepper noted that the ruby-red state was one where Republicans actually remained popular, joking that, “Much like most of its residents, Florida is where the blue wave went to die.”

Jordan Klepper airs Ron DeSantis' comments about the midterm losses. The Daily Show

He played footage of a dejected DeSantis saying the midterm result was “a rejection of Republicans in Washington.”

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Klepper joked, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. It kind of sounds like you’re criticizing President Trump here. I mean, come on now. This is your guy. This is your brand. You have a decade of merch and idolatry behind him.”

He added, “You don’t want to turn on him just because of one little generational collapse.”

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The host then played clips of right-wing media hosts, noting that their usual on-brand MAGA refrain is, “President Trump was right about everything.”

Jordan Klepper highlighted anti-MAGA comments by three conservative talking heads. The Daily Show

That included Matt Walsh saying, “None should be spared from blame, starting at the top with Trump himself,” and Ben Shapiro noting, “Three big things have happened since President Trump 2.0 took office: unaffordability, chaos, corruption.”

Klepper was most shocked at a clip from The Megyn Kelly Show where the far-right host said, “They’re going to have to learn how to win without daddy on the ballot.”

Kelly then referenced a White House X post after the election which stated, “PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT.”

The White House attempt damage control after the midterms. The White House/X

She said, “Trump sent out a post this morning, reminding us that he is still our president,” before shrugging her shoulders with indifference and saying, “Eh...”

A stunned Klepper repeated, “Eh? Eh?” “Is she sassing the president?” he asked.

He added, “You don’t sass the president unless you’re [Israel Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu or [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. But no, no, not you, Megyn Kelly.”

Klepper continued, “This is becoming an actual crisis. If Trump’s base is abandoning him, his inner circle has got to close ranks.”

Jordan Klepper is shocked by Megyn Kelly's anti-Trump comments. The Daily Show

He then invoked Vice President JD Vance, saying “You’re Trump’s constitutionally appointed wingman. Back up your boy.”

Vance’s X post after Tuesday’s election, where he stated “The reason we lost is the war,” was then displayed.

“Wow,” Klepper said. “I will say, I applaud JD Vance for having the courage to come out against the war, one day after 70 million voters came out against the war.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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