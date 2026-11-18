IF SHE COULD TURN BACK TIME ‘Mermaids’ Star Reveals Why Cher Hasn’t Spoken to Her for 27 Years It’s been “radio silence,” she said. Archive Photos/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Christina Ricci opened up about her decades-long rift with Mermaids co-star Cher, saying the 80-year-old singer “holds a grudge.”

On Watch What Happens Live, Ricci told Andy Cohen she hasn’t spoken to her on-screen mother since she was 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Play Video

“Unfortunately, she’s still mad at me,” she said.

In 1990, Ricci and Cher co-starred in Mermaids, about a single mother who moves with her two daughters, played by Ricci and Winona Ryder, to a small town in Massachusetts. Around ten years later, The Addams Family actress said there was a magazine interview in which Cher allegedly “said all these things that were not that amazing” about her.

Winona Ryder, Bob Hoskins, Cher, and Christina Ricci in publicity portrait for the film 'Mermaids', 1990. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images) Archive Photos/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Ricci didn’t name the publication, and the Daily Beast couldn’t verify the article’s existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She left me a voicemail about how journalists are always trying to get the worst things, and she was so sorry,” Ricci said. “I was 19, and I didn’t return that message.”

Ricci said all of her efforts to reach out since have been met with “radio silence.”

Cher “holds a grudge” according to Christina Ricci. Mondadori Portfolio/Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

“I adore [Cher]. She’s the best,” she told Cohen. “I absolutely 100 percent can imagine being Cher and being like, ‘oh my God, they misquoted me, and I’m going to call this young person and explain to her that they misquoted me,’ and then the gall of that young person to not return the call.”

Ricci previously gushed about the Grammy-winning singer in an interview with Demi Lovato for the documentary Child Star, saying she was a close mentor on set.

Christina Ricci attends the premiere of Season 4 of Yellowjackets. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“Cher took me under her wing, and she recognized that sometimes you could be on a set, and you don’t know exactly what is going on behind the scenes—power struggles, or different issues,” Ricci said. “And if you don’t know any better, and have no experience, you can think it was your fault. And she never wanted me to feel insecure.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register