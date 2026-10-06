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SHE NEVER FORGAVE HIM

Michael Douglas Reveals He ‘Crossed a Line’ With A-List Star

The actor has disclosed the “wildly embarrassing incident” for the first time.

Michael Douglas attends the Women In Cinema event during Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Michael Douglas’ drug-fueled nights in the early ’90s once caused a drunken confrontation between him and Julia Roberts.

Douglas, 82, revealed the interaction that torched a potential friendship between the two Oscar winners in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride. Roberts, who would have been in her mid-20s, was chatting with Douglas’ son Cameron, who was 13 at the time, when Douglas snapped at the actress during one of his many binges.

“A typical night was probably five drinks and a gram of coke,” he wrote, according to The Independent.

Julia Roberts at the festival to promote new film, Flatliners, in which she plays the character of Rachel Manus, pictured with Michael Douglas

Douglas said he shouted at the actress in a drug-fueled stupor.

Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas get close on the set of "Romancing the Stone."
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“We were at the bar, and Julia had her arm around my son, kind of nuzzling him,” he claimed in the book. “To me, in that moment, he looked stunned... but I was pretty drunk.”

Douglas said his clouded perception caused him to accost the star. “I told her, ‘Take your hands off my son and take that Golden Globe and stick it where the sun don’t shine.’”

He learned the next day that he had offended the star, with whom he starred in 1990’s Flatliners, alongside her then-beau Kiefer Sutherland.

“The next morning, my producing partner Rick Bieber called me and said, ‘We need to talk, Michael.’ I’d crossed a line with the most in-demand young actress in Hollywood.” Douglas wrote that he sent Roberts flowers and apologized to her and Sutherland, who’d been present during the outburst, at the Flatliners production office.

Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland

The actor said Roberts never forgave him.

Mirrorpix/Getty Images

“Luckily, they forgave me enough to get through that and finish the picture. I remained friends with Kiefer. Julia, not so much,” he wrote of the aftermath.

The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Roberts for comment.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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