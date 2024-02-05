Miley Cyrus Wins First-Ever Grammy: ‘This Is Too Iconic’

At long, long last, Miley Cyrus is a Grammy winner.

The Disney star-turned-pop sensation went into Sunday night’s Grammy Awards boasting six nominations at the 2024 awards show. Before that, she’d only be nominated twice in her career—and lost both times.

But her luck turned around on Sunday when she took home the first award of the night: Best Pop Solo Performance, for her ubiquitous breakup bop “Flowers.”

Upon presenter Mariah Carey announcing her name, Cyrus bounded onstage, with her mom, Tish Cyrus, cheering loudly and proudly. “This is just too iconic,” Cyrus said about receiving the award from Carey, joking about the “two MCs” standing onstage together.

Cyrus’ “Flowers” was the second longest-running No. 1 single of 2023, spending eight weeks at the top of the charts. The Bruno Mars-referencing single reinvigorated her career after a couple albums that underperformed, and it’s still charting more than a year after its release.

On the strength of “Flowers,” Cyrus earned six Grammy nominations this year, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year for her eighth LP, Endless Summer Vacation. Before this year, Cyrus’ Bangerz was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2015, and she was also nominated for her contribution to Lil Nas X’s Montero, which was up for Album of the Year in 2022.

Interestingly, many of Cyrus’ Disney peers—including Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Jonas Brothers—have also been nominated for multiple Grammys but have never won. It seems, however, that Cyrus may have just broken that curse. She’s certainly earned her flowers.