‘Modern Family’ Star in Talks to Lead 90s Sitcom Reboot

Modern Family star Ty Burrell is developing a reboot of the hit 1990s sitcom Coach and intends to star, Deadline reports.
The 59-year-old star played Phil Dunphy on Modern Family for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, and will executive produce the new series for NBC.
The original Coach aired for nine seasons on ABC from 1989 to 1997, and starred Craig T. Nelson as Hayden Fox, a head football coach at a fictional Minnesota university. That series also starred Jerry Van Dyke, Bill Fagerbakke, and Shelley Fabares.
The logline for the new version says the show will follow “a legendary coach” who “returns home to Minnesota to rebuild his alma mater’s basketball program and reconnect with his community.” NBC almost brought Coach back for a sequel series in 2015, but ultimately decided not to move forward. Nelson would have reprised the role.
If confirmed, Coach would be Burrell’s first on-screen role since Modern Family, for which he won two Emmys. He left Los Angeles and moved to Utah full-time after the hit show concluded in 2020. Since then, he’s performed voiceover roles for Duncanville and Rick and Morty.
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Last August, hetold People he was “itching” to get back to acting on-screen.
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