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‘Modern Family’ Star in Talks to Lead 90s Sitcom Reboot

Ty Burrell is developing the series with NBC.

Ty Burrell ultimately landed the role of Phil Dunphy on ABC’s hit sitcom “Modern Family.”

ABC

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Modern Family star Ty Burrell is developing a reboot of the hit 1990s sitcom Coach and intends to star, Deadline reports.

The 59-year-old star played Phil Dunphy on Modern Family for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, and will executive produce the new series for NBC.

Ty Burrell

Ty Burrell at Ask2BSure's The Mening-Itinerary: Live with Ty Burrell & Julie Bowen in partnership with SheKnows and presented by GSK held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on May 20, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/SHE Media via Getty Images)

SHE Media/SHE Media via Getty Images

The original Coach aired for nine seasons on ABC from 1989 to 1997, and starred Craig T. Nelson as Hayden Fox, a head football coach at a fictional Minnesota university. That series also starred Jerry Van Dyke, Bill Fagerbakke, and Shelley Fabares.

coach craig nelson

The original "Coach" aired from 1989 to 1997.

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Con

The logline for the new version says the show will follow “a legendary coach” who “returns home to Minnesota to rebuild his alma mater’s basketball program and reconnect with his community.” NBC almost brought Coach back for a sequel series in 2015, but ultimately decided not to move forward. Nelson would have reprised the role.

MODERN FAMILY - "Family Portrait" - Claire painstakingly plans for a new family portrait to be taken, but it seems like everything and everybody is working against her. Gloria and Manny go with Phil and Alex to a Lakers game and end up having a very awkward moment on the jumbotron; Luke interviews Jay for a school project, and Cameron gets a gig as a wedding singer while Mitchell is home alone with Lily and a wayward pigeon, on the Season Finale of "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 (9:00-9:30 p.m., ET), on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) RICO RODRIGUEZ, ERIC STONESTREET, SARAH HYLAND, NOLAN GOULD, TY BURRELL, SARAH HYLAND, ED O'NEILL, SOFIA VERGARA, JULIE BOWEN, JESSE TYLER FERGUSON

"Coach" would be Burrell's first starring role since "Modern Family" ended.

Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Con

If confirmed, Coach would be Burrell’s first on-screen role since Modern Family, for which he won two Emmys. He left Los Angeles and moved to Utah full-time after the hit show concluded in 2020. Since then, he’s performed voiceover roles for Duncanville and Rick and Morty.

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Last August, he told People he was “itching” to get back to acting on-screen.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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