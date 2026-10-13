Music Icon, 82, Becomes U.S. Citizen After Slamming Trump
The Grammy-winning legend made her move just in time to vote in the midterms.
Canada-born folk icon Joni Mitchell, 82, has officially embraced the stars and stripes.
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has become a U.S. citizen after living in the States for nearly 62 years. Mitchell moved to Detroit, Michigan, in 1965 after marrying American folk singer Chuck Mitchel. Upon their separation two years later, she moved to New York City and then Southern California.
Mitchell announced her new citizenship on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in front of an American flag and a Department of Homeland Security flag, and a video of onlookers applauding at her swearing-in. Her caption reads, “A journey that began 62 years ago.”
It’s not clear exactly why Mitchell chose to become a citizen now, but her vocal opposition to MAGA could explain it.
At the Hollywood Bowl two years ago, Mitchell declared, “F--- Donald Trump,” before adding, “I wish I could vote... I’m a Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants.”
In the same performance, Mitchell sang the title track of Dog Eat Dog—her 12th studio album—live for the first time since 1985. Mitchell compared the “snakebite evangelists and racketeers and big wig financiers” in her lyrics to President Donald Trump, 80.
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Then, in March 2026, Mitchell slammed Trump again at the Juno Awards in Ontario, Canada. Mitchell was receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the premier Canadian music awards ceremony.
“I’m so glad to be back in Canada,” Mitchell said on stage. “I’m living in the States, and you know what’s happening there.” Mitchell told Canadians they were “fortunate” to have a better leader, calling Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney “a blessing.”
Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, forcing her to relearn how to speak and walk. She returned to live performance at the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island.
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