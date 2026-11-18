MUSK MADNESS Musk Humiliated by Awkward Twist After $1B Bet The world’s richest man doesn’t have rich friendships. Finn Gomez/Finn Gomez, Getty Images

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Elon Musk’s billion-dollar investment in Skydance didn’t pay off as he might have hoped.

David Ellison, the billionaire wunderkid and Skydance CEO, announced on Wednesday that Skydance will make championed documentarian Alex Gibney’s film, Musk, available to stream on HBO Max—despite the Tesla tycoon’s fierce objections to the A24 movie.

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The son of Oracle founder and Trump donor Larry Ellison claimed that “We don’t believe in censorship of any kind” and will “of course” honor the deal between Max and A24, which was made before he acquired Warner Bros. Discovery under the Skydance Paramount umbrella. Deadline reported that Ellison likely misspoke, as the commitment would likely be tied to HBO Documentary Films, not A24.

Ellison at Trump’s State of the Union address in February. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Ellison’s slight to the world’s richest man comes after Musk invested a billion dollars into Max, a move some critics viewed as an effort to halt the highly critical documentary’s distribution.

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Despite that, Ellison praised Musk as “the greatest entrepreneur of our time” at The New York Times DealBook Summit Wednesday, calling his investment a “vote of confidence.”

“He doesn’t invest in a lot of companies,” Ellison said.

He has, however, waged war against the four-hour documentary featuring his ex-girlfriends, enemies, and some bombshell claims.

For example, the mother of one of Elon Musk’s (many) children, Ashley St. Clair, alleged in a forthcoming documentary that Musk, 55, had a “degree of certainty” about the 2024 election results before they came in that “I had never seen before.”

St. Clair announced last year that she had a child with Musk. Ashley St. Clair/X

“He had told me [before the election] he was going to unleash the ‘anomaly in the matrix,’ ” St. Clair, 28, said.

According to the outlet, the film shows an on-screen text exchange between Musk and St. Clair, backing up her claims.

“I have ten thousand lasers in space,” the SpaceX founder allegedly wrote.

In the documentary, an off-camera Gibney can be heard asking St. Clair if Musk was referring to Starlink in their conversation, to which she replies, “I mean, I don’t know where else he has space lasers.”

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Musk made no secret of his involvement in the 2024 presidential election, funneling more than $290 million into Donald Trump’s last presidential campaign and hosting town halls in swing states. He famously gave away a $1 million check to a rallygoer selected at random after they signed a petition to support a PAC he created.

In addition to raising security concerns, Gibney’s documentary reportedly depicts the SpaceX founder as, well, kind of pitiful.

“Someone who worked closely with Elon told me, ‘He’s the most miserable man I’ve ever met.’ So he’s inflicting his misery on everyone else,” Gibney said in an interview in September.

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