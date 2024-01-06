Nepo Baby of the Week: How the Jenners Stole New Year’s Eve

Culturally speaking, few days reek of built-up expectations worse than New Year’s Eve. There’s the scramble to find a party to attend, the hope for a game-changing new year’s kiss (for which I solely blame the magic of Nora Ephron’s When Harry Met Sally) and, above all, the sense that however the night goes will set the tone for the entire year to come. If you’re Kendall and Kylie Jenner, however, things are probably looking pretty good right now. At the very least, these two had an extremely viral New Year’s Eve.

I mean, how many of us can say we’ve spent New Year’s Eve in the Caribbean, reuniting with our ex on apparently amicable terms? Kendall and Bad Bunny appear to have just that, alongside their best buds—Hailey and Justin Bieber. In a now-deleted Instagram story from the celebrations, you can hear someone whom fans assume to be Bad Bunny wishing everyone a feliz año nuevo as the fireworks crackle. Of course, fans are now speculating that Kendall and her leporine lover are back together (or never broke up in the first place) but nadie sabe for certain.

Meanwhile, Kylie apparently also found herself celebrating the new year on a yacht in the tropics—although it’s not immediately clear whether or not she celebrated with her sister. A social media bot clocked the influencer and cosmetics mogul’s private jet landing near Saint Martin, where social media stalkers fans suspect she was vacationing with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. Again, however, that’s complete speculation.

The ’grams from both sisters and their friends are pretty much what you’d expect—a lot of beach, a lot of wine glasses, a lot of butt shots in teeny-tiny bikinis. As for the Earth-shattering question of whether Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reconciled, TMZ consulted “sources with direct knowledge” who claim that while the two remain broken up, they’re also on good terms and share a friend group. Their Barbados reunion happened thanks to their friends, and nothing has turned romantic.

That said, as The Fray once said, you can never say never. Speaking with Us Weekly, a source said that while they didn’t feel Kendall was “as compatible” with Bad Bunny as she had been with some of her other exes, “Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past.” Therefore, some of her friends “wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.” I can only imagine that fans of their airport selfies and horseback riding pap pics are refreshing their newsfeeds with bated breath.

Less popular, apparently, is the prospect of Kylie and Timothée sharing their New Year’s Eve together. Never mind that at this point, the idea that they did so in the first place is pure, Internet-bred fanfiction. In my afternoon of research for this blog I—a person pretty much only thinks about Timothée Chalamet when that “clink clink clink” SNL sketch lands on my Instagram feed via meme video—have quickly learned that the diehard Chala-mavens apparently really do not like this match. In fact, they seem to hate it with a passion that one can only hope comes from being young and having little else to think about. As one refreshingly honest member of r/TimotheeChalametDaily put it, “What's with the sneaking around? I want to see them so that I can talk shit.” Gee, I can’t imagine…

It seems that Chalamet was spotted at the traditional Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, but if he really was in the Caribbean with Kylie, as fans assume, he didn’t stay long; The Daily Mail photographed him enjoying a “low-key shopping trip” (whatever that means) on Thursday, perhaps at the request of an exhausted publicist.

But let’s return for just one moment to the strange, blatantly misogynistic idea that this relationship is somehow a “downgrade” for the third guy to play Willy Wonka. All I can ask is, compared to what? Chalamet was previously tied to nepo babies Lily-Rose Depp and Lourdes Leon, so Kylie seems pretty in line with his “type.” And although he’s notched some fantastic film performances and worked with such esteemed directors as Greta Gerwig, our good Timmy-Tim has not yet reached Leonardo DiCaprio status. (That said, let’s be honest—Leonardo DiCaprio would’ve jumped at the chance to date Kylie Jenner if she’d asked him out before her 26th birthday last August.)

As someone who values critical thinking as a pillar of society and also prefers non-monotone voices in her reality television, you’ll never catch this writer crawling under a blanket to record a “Leave Kylie Alone” video. Still, I’m also struggling to see how anyone could convince themselves that this relationship between two young, horny rich people is surprising, let alone inappropriate. At this point, I mostly just want to see what they’ll wear on their inevitable date to the Met Gala. Until then, and in the spirit of fanfiction, I’m going to assume that they did link up on New Year’s Eve with Kendall and Bad Bunny, and that they all had a fantastic time watching the fireworks and not reading Reddit—the ultimate privilege that comes with having yacht money.