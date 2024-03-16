Savannah Chrisley will be the first to admit that for most of her life, she did not, in fact, know best. Speaking with Page Six this week about her parents’ incarceration, the reality star, real estate agent, and influencer confessed that before her parents’ fraud convictions last year, “I was so tone-deaf. I lived such a privileged life. I didn’t [ever] have to endure any of these things, and so, to me, if it wasn’t happening to me, it wasn’t happening at all.”

It’s unclear who would be turning to Savannah Chrisley (or any 26 year old, for that matter) for life advice, but according to Page Six, she now offers some very straightforward advice to others: “Don’t be me.”

For those who did not spend hours rotting away watching Chrisley Knows Best marathons on USA before the show’s cancellation last year, Chrisley’s father is real-estate tycoon Todd Chrisley. The popular, Southern-twanged reality series followed Chrisley, his wife Julie, and their family through their lives in Atlanta and, subsequently, Nashville. But then, in November 2022, everything came crashing down when a federal court in Atlanta found the couple guilty of tax evasion and fraud.

Todd received a sentence of 12 years in prison, and Julie seven; both will also face an additional three years of supervised release. In January, the couple reported to a minimum-security federal prison facility in Pensacola Florida that Forbes has described as one of the “cushiest” in America. (This writer tends to wonder how long the writers behind such round-ups would actually last in those supposedly cozy environs, but I digress.) Speaking with E! News, Savannah echoed her father’s allegation that he’s faced “retaliation” in prison for, as she put it, “how outspoken we've been about conditions” within the facility. She alleged that officials have been “blocking” a lot of her father’s emails to her mother as a result.

In a statement to E! News, a representative for the Federal Bureau of Prisons wrote that they “do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, nor do we comment on anecdotical allegations." The rep added that the department does “take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.” The statement is pretty much the same as the one Benjamin O’Cone from the office of public affairs for Federal Prison Camp Pensacola provided to the Today show after its conversation with Todd in September. FPC Pensacola did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for further comment.

This has turned out to be a very busy PR week for Chrisley, who this week revealed herself as the Afghan Hound on Fox’s bonkers reality show The Masked Singer. (In typical Masked Singer fashion, Chrisley’s costume was equal parts saucy and ridiculous—from the creepy, sleepy-eyed dog mask to the blue flapper dress and feather headband.) As one might expect, Chrisley leveraged her many, many interviews about the appearance to catch fans up on the latest in her parents’ case, as well as several projects she now has in the works.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly this week, the TV star confirmed that she expected her parents would be watching her Masked Singer run from behind bars. Sure enough, by the time she spoke with Page Six, Chrisley reported that her mother had, indeed, watched the episode and laughed over her appearance.

“Her laugh is the greatest thing on Earth, so that’s what made it all worth it,” Chrisley said. “But [my parents] agreed that maybe singing is not for me.”

While Chrisley Knows Best might be kaput, Todd’s brood is already set to star in a new reality series that catches fans up on what life has been like since his and Julie’s incarceration. Last August, People revealed that Savannah, her brother Grayson and niece Chloe (over whom she assumed guardianship following her parents’ conviction), her older brother Chase, and her paternal grandmother Nanny Faye had all begun filming.

“I know a few different networks are kind of in negotiations to see where that goes,” Savannah told People this week. “But right now, I’m so focused on my real estate business here in Nashville that has just grown exponentially. Focusing on that, the kids and then, obviously, just my parents’ appeal and getting them home.”

If all of that doesn’t sound busy enough, Chrisley is also working on a documentary about her parents’ case and the criminal justice system. As she told EW, she’s “working with a few really top-notch lobbyists and lawyers to testify in front of Congress just on things that I have uncovered and just the abuse that's gone on in our system.”

Apart from her documentary, Chrisley is also apparently “getting involved in potentially a flip-or-flop type show.” Because, hey, we all contain multitudes!

