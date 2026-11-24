The actor has revealed whether her father’s support for Trump is just an act.

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Zosia Mamet has spoken out about her Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright father going full MAGA.

The 38-year-old Girls actress appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where she was asked about David Mamet, 78, and his viral comments on Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Shepard referenced Mamet’s 2025 appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, where he defended Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots—and shrugged off Maher’s suggestion that Trump supporters launched the attack because he did not concede the election last year.

“I am an enormous fan of your father’s work,” began Shepard. “I was watching him on Bill Maher, and he’s very into Trump...” Zosia agreed with Shepard’s statement. The podcast host then said, “I was like, is he somehow doing an art installation? Like it’s very hard to connect the dots that he’s that brilliant, but then some of the things he believed—I was just like, I was very confused, and I didn’t know if he was f---ing with everyone.”

“I don’t think he is,” Zosia answered after a sigh.

Zosia Mamet said her father’s outspoken support of Trump is “not fair.” YouTube/Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

“Although sometimes — I can tell you he’s not,” she continued.

Zosia, the daughter of Mamet and actress Lindsay Crouse, said that her half-sister, Clara Mamet, “called me almost in tears the other day and she was like, ‘It’s not fair. Everybody else’s 80-year-old dad loves Trump, but they’re not famous.”

“I was like, that’s true,” Zosia said. “It’s actually accurate. It’s not fair.”

Shepard asked Zosia whether her father’s support for Trump is all an act, but she said, “I don’t know where the bit ends, and he begins.”

David Mamet has become a staunch right-winger.

The Mad Men actress still had praise for her father, saying, “He works harder than anyone I know, and he consumes more than anyone I’ve ever met. The amount he reads, the amount he retains as well — he’s the best hang. He’s the best hang in the whole world.”

Mamet Sr.’s outspoken right-wing tendencies have grabbed attention. In 2024, he called Trump “the best president since Abraham Lincoln” and slammed liberals for “indicting” him.

“He brought peace to the Middle East. He closed the border. He made us an energy exporter. He had the best rating among African Americans of any president ever. And the country was at peace and prosperous in the world. All of a sudden, he gets kicked out. And the world is a mess,” he told UnHerd.

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“He did a great job as president,” Mamet Sr. said in a similar interview with the Guardian four years ago. “Well, if you put everything you see on these little screens aside and look at what happened during the Trump presidency. We told China to knock it off. We told NATO to start paying their fair share. We moved the Embassy of the United States to Jerusalem in Israel . . . Gas prices were down. There was the lowest black unemployment in history …”

The Academy Award-nominated screenwriter has been chosen by the president as a 2026 Kennedy Center honoree, among other MAGA artists.

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