There’s a lot going on in the teaser for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as to be expected. Netflix has released the first footage for Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his killer 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, which means we finally get to meet the new players of his twisted game.

But first, we’ve got to be re-acquainted with our old pal Benoit Blanc, played once again by Daniel Craig. Did you miss that swanky Southern drawl? Worry not: It’s back in full throttle within mere milliseconds of the teaser’s beginning.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Benoit intones, “you expected a mystery. You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game.”

Following suit with the first film—which boasts a cast full of big names, like Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Toni Collette—Glass Onion’s suspects are all A-List actors. We’re talking Kathyrn Hahn sporting her finest bathrobe, Kate Hudson decked out in glimmering green dresses, and Edward Norton dodging bullets from Dave Bautista’s gun.

There seems to be, however, one key difference to the set-upt of Glass Onion. While Knives Out followed a conniving family pining after their inheritance, Glass Onion is set in Greece, seemingly following a batch of residents checked in at a luxe resort (The White Lotus?) with a mysterious twist.

Alongside Benoit Blanc’s big return, other highlights in the trailer include Kathryn Hahn as a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown (I replayed her shouting “Oh my GOD” around 18 times), Janelle Monáe as a sleek tech entrepreneur, and Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline out for blood with a pistol. Further, a confused Leslie Odom, Jr., and clumsy Jessica Henwick also star.

Thanks to the glimmering critical acclaim and its Best Original Screenplay Oscar nom, Netflix scooped up the IP to Knives Out with a whopping $450 million deal. Director Rian Johnson will continue his beloved mystery saga with (at least) two sequels—the first being Glass Onion, and the next TBA. Hopefully, at some point, Ana de Armas will make her way back with a cameo.

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival later this week, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix just in time for the big holiday weekend on December 23.