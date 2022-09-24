We’ve gone just six months without our dearest Bridgerton, but fear not: Lady Whistledown herself already has a big update for us. Not only has Netflix unveiled a little teaser for Bridgerton Season 3—set your standards low, here, because there isn’t really much to tease—but the streamer has also offered us new information on the Queen Charlotte spinoff.

The joint announcement comes as a part of Netflix’s Tudum celebration, which has offered a flurry of other announcements, trailers, first looks, and more today. This is the second Netflix Tudum event, and it can be watched live on the streamer’s YouTube channel.

First up was the original Bridgerton team, who set up Season 3 for viewers. Though Julia Quinn’s original book series dove into Benedict’s (Luke Thompson) love story in the third installment, the series has strayed from the path provided to tap into Colin’s (Luke Newton) instead. His, of course, is an entanglement with Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

To set the vibes for the third chapter, Colin and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) whip out the paintbrushes and do some sibling bonding. They work on portraits of one another while posing the most extreme questions. The first: Why doesn’t Colin like Penelope more romantically, the way she sees him?

“Because they met when they were so young, in the cutest way possible. When I was reading the book, it was such a lovely story, the way they met,” Newton says. “There’s just a lot going on. He can’t really see what’s in front of him. Which is, obviously, for the fans of the show, very frustrating! They take that frustration out on me sometimes.”

We also get a sneak peek at the very first episode of Bridgerton Season 3. The title of the premiere is “Out of the Shadows”—perhaps this is hinting at Penelope coming clean as Lady Whistledown? She would never! Or would she?

“Dearest gentle reader, we’ve been apart for far too long,” Coughlan reads from the script. “As the season begins, the question on everyone’s minds is, of course, which newly-minted debutant will shine the brightest?”

That’s it for Bridgerton Season 3. Sorry, we wish there was more too—though we did get more from the ’Ton in the form of the new Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) series. The series will be titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and it will follow the love story of the rising queen, as she seeks to find her own love against all odds.

Young George (Corey Mylchreest) and Charlotte (India Amarteifio) have their first encounter in this new teaser, as Charlotte attempts to climb a lilac wall. She continuously declines help from the dashing man insistent that she’s not struggling. Why is she trying to get over the wall? She believes the king is a beast, a troll, a monster—and she doesn’t want to marry him.

Too bad the man at the brick wall is King George himself. Whoops! The enemies-to-lovers pipeline has already ensnared us. Is there any romance Bridgerton can’t allure us with?