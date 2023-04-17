New on Disney+ May 2023: ‘American Born Chinese,’ ‘The Muppets Mayhem,’ and More

Disney+ is bringing back our favorite recent Oscar winners this May. It’s only been a few weeks since Everything Everywhere All At Once took home Best Picture at the Oscars, but three of its lead stars are already returning for a new show on Disney+.

First up, though, is Ed Sheeran. The singer is set to release his documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All on May 3, which is set to explore his private life as a singer. Most importantly, we’re curious: What comes after he’s run out of mathematical symbols to use as album titles? Give us the answers, Ed!

Then, on May 10, our beloved Muppets will star in a new series on Disney+. The Muppets Mayhem will follow the Electric Mayhem Band, in a musical comedy story that sees them attempting to release their first studio album. Daisy Jones and the Six has nothing on The Muppets Mayhem!

And on May 24, the great Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu reunite for American Born Chinese, another action comedy—this time in serialized form. The show mainly follows a high schooler named Jin Wang (Ben Wang), who gets involved in a battle with the Gods of Chinese mythology.

Curious what else is heading to the family-friendly streamer this spring? Check out the full list by scrolling down.

May 2

A Small Light (2 episodes)

May 3

Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All

May 4

Star Wars: Visions

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

May 5

Charles: In His Own Words

Entrelazados Live!

May 9

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 10

Life Below Zero (S20)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

The Muppets Mayhem

May 12

Crater

May 16

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 17

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)

May 23

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 24

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

American Born Chinese

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life

May 26

Wild Life

May 31

Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)