New on HBO and HBO Max January 2023: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ and More

HBO is finally releasing one of their most anticipated series of all time in the new year. After years of planning an adaptation of the beloved video game The Last of Us, the series will finally be unveiled next month. HBO also has more episodes of Gossip Girl, Game Theory with Bomani Jones, and more in the upcoming month.

The premier streamer is starting out the new year strong with The Last of Us, which will start airing weekly on Jan. 15. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey lead the adaptation as Joel and Ellie, respectively, who have to make it across the country in a post-apocalyptic society. Start playing the OG video game ASAP if you want to catch up on the story before the release.

Gossip Girl will also continue rolling out new episodes of its sophomore season on the platform. Will Monet reign queen of the Upper East Side? Or will Julien take over once again? See what’s in store for the cutthroat teens when new episodes are released on HBO Max every Thursday.

Finally, Game Theory with Bomani Jones will return for a second season on HBO and HBO Max. Season 2 premieres Jan. 20, with new episodes coming every Friday. See what’s up in the world of sports with the Emmy-winning journalist when the show returns

Looking for other series to binge in the new year? See what’s coming to HBO and HBO Max in the list below.

January 1

20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

American Hustle, 2013

American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)

At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)

Back to School, 1986 (HBO)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022

Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)

Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)

Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)

Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)

Coup de torchon, 1981

Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)

Cruising, 1980 (HBO)

Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)

Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)

Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)

Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)

Extortion, 2017 (HBO)

Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)

Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)

From Here to Eternity, 1953

Gemini, 2017 (HBO)

Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)

Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)

Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013

Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019

Jumping the Broom, 2011

Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)

Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)

Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)

Lawrence of Arabia, 1962

Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)

Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)

Matilda, 1996

Nine, 2009 (HBO)

Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)

Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)

Planet 51, 2009

Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)

Quartet, 2012 (HBO)

Regression, 2015 (HBO)

Rememory, 2017 (HBO)

Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)

Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)

Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)

Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)

Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)

The Artist, 2011 (HBO)

The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)

The Brink, 2019 (HBO)

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)

The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)

The Cookout, 2004

The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)

The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)

The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)

The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)

The Master, 2012 (HBO)

The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)

The Promise, 2016 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)

The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)

This One’s For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)

Urge, 2016 (HBO)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)

Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)

When We Were Kings, 1996

White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)

Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)

Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

January 3

The Menu, 2022 (HBO)

January 6

DC's Stargirl, Season 3

The Nun, 2018 (HBO)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2

January 8

We Baby Bears, Season 1F

January 10

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)

January 11

In with the Old, Season 3

January 12

Blended, 2014 (HBO)

The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere

Velma, Max Original Series Premiere

January 13

The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere

I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere

January 15

The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)

January 17

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

​​Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1

EUSWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports

January 20

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3

USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports

January 23

YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2

January 25

USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports