New on HBO and HBO Max March 2023: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ and More

The Roys will return next month, but HBO also has a handful of other new series coming your way, too.

After a slower start to the new year, HBO is bringing the heat this March. Not only is the streamer unveiling a flurry of new original content, but it’s bringing back one of its most popular series: Succession. It’s felt like years since we last heard that epic theme song, but Season 4 is finally almost here.

First, HBO is starting the month off with Rain Dogs on March 6, with new episodes following every Monday after that. The BBC has been putting out a number of fun new series in the past year—from Everything I Know About Love to Mood—and Rain Dogs could be its next new crossover hit. The dramedy will follow a dysfunctional family, as they try to support each other in a twisted world.

    Then, mark your calendars: On March 26, Succession returns to HBO for its fourth season. Since the last episode ended on a cliffhanger—the kids are not alright after being betrayed by one of their own—us Roysters are waiting on huge updates from Waystar. The marriage of Willa and Connor will also serve as a royal wedding to us all.

    From new episodes of our favorite rich assholes to the finale of The Last of Us, here’s what to expect on HBO this March.

    March 1

    A Dangerous Method, 2011

    Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)

    Basic, 2003 (HBO)

    Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)

    Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)

    Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

    Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

    Cobra, 1986 (HBO)

    Creed, 2015

    Creed II, 2018

    Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)

    Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)

    The Expendables, 2010

    House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

    I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

    I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)

    Iris, 2014 (HBO)

    Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

    Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)

    Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

    Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)

    Milk, 2008 (HBO)

    My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)

    Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)

    Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

    Results, 2015 (HBO)

    Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

    Selena, 1997

    School Life, 2016 (HBO)

    Sinister, 2012

    Spawn 1997

    Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)

    Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

    The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

    The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)

    The Blue Lagoon, 1980

    The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)

    The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

    The Expendables 2, 2012

    The Expendables 3, 2014

    The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)

    The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

    The Wife, 2018

    Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

    This is the End, 2013

    Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)

    Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)

    White God, 2014 (HBO)

    Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

    You Got Served, 2004

    March 2

    Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere

    Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

    HBO

    March 6

    Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

    Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)

    March 8

    Mortal Kombat, 2021

    March 12

    The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)

    March 17

    Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2

    March 19

    All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

    March 23

    Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023

    HBO

    March 26

    Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

    March 29

    Those Who Wish Me Dead