New on Netflix February 2023: ‘Outer Banks,’ ‘You,’ and More

Netflix has everything you need as Valentine’s Day approaches, from cheesy teen shows to binge watch, to a new season of one of its biggest shows, to a brand new rom-com with two of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. If you’re planning on staying in for a movie night on Feb. 14, Netflix and chill is certainly an option. But are we still going to say “Netflix and chill” in 2023? Who knows!

While the Gossip Girl reboot continues to air on HBO Max, the OG Gossip Girl himself, Penn Badgley, is onto bigger and better things at Netflix. He’ll return for the fourth season of You, in which Joe will finally be stalked himself after seasons of stalking others. Some payback is in store! You Season 4 will be split into two parts starting on Feb. 9, with the second installment coming in March.

Later in the month, Netflix will release a highly anticipated new romantic comedy, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Get ready to gush over Your Place or Mine on Feb. 10, in which the celebs swap places between NYC and LA. While Kutcher watches Witherspoon’s son on the West Coast, Witherspoon tries to find love in the Big Apple. You had us at “bicoastal.”

Then, on Feb. 23, Netflix will bring back Outer Banks for its third season, the first since lead co-stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes split up in real life. Cline has since starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, so will more mystery viewers tune in for the teen thriller saga? Maybe. Or maybe they’ll stick to the Benoit Blanc movies instead of the cheesy high school show.

The streamer has plenty of new content to announce for February. See the rest of the titles heading to Netflix in the list below.

February 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Season 6

Gunther's Millions

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor Season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

February 2

Freeridge

February 3

Class

Infiesto

Stromboli

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

February 6

VINLAND SAGA Season 2

February 8

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore Season 1

February 9

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You Season 4: Part 1

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

Love to Hate You

Your Place or Mine

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again

VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)

February 14

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

In Love All Over Again

Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry

Pasión de Gavilanes Season 1-2

Perfect Match

Re/Member

February 15

#NoFilter

African Queens: Njinga

Eve Lasting

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws Part 3

February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut

Community Squad

Ganglands Season 2

Unlocked

February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

February 20

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)

February 21

Perfect Match (new episodes)

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays

Triptych

February 23

Call Me Chihiro

Outer Banks Season 3

February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5

Oddballs Season 2

Married at First Sight Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From?

February 27

VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)

February 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

American Pickers Season 15

Perfect Match (new episodes)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany