New on Netflix February 2023: ‘Outer Banks,’ ‘You,’ and More

Netflix has everything you need as Valentine’s Day approaches, from cheesy teen shows to binge watch, to a new season of one of its biggest shows, to a brand new rom-com with two of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. If you’re planning on staying in for a movie night on Feb. 14, Netflix and chill is certainly an option. But are we still going to say “Netflix and chill” in 2023? Who knows!
While the Gossip Girl reboot continues to air on HBO Max, the OG Gossip Girl himself, Penn Badgley, is onto bigger and better things at Netflix. He’ll return for the fourth season of You, in which Joe will finally be stalked himself after seasons of stalking others. Some payback is in store! You Season 4 will be split into two parts starting on Feb. 9, with the second installment coming in March.
Later in the month, Netflix will release a highly anticipated new romantic comedy, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Get ready to gush over Your Place or Mine on Feb. 10, in which the celebs swap places between NYC and LA. While Kutcher watches Witherspoon’s son on the West Coast, Witherspoon tries to find love in the Big Apple. You had us at “bicoastal.”
Then, on Feb. 23, Netflix will bring back Outer Banks for its third season, the first since lead co-stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes split up in real life. Cline has since starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, so will more mystery viewers tune in for the teen thriller saga? Maybe. Or maybe they’ll stick to the Benoit Blanc movies instead of the cheesy high school show.
The streamer has plenty of new content to announce for February. See the rest of the titles heading to Netflix in the list below.
February 1
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Season 6
Gunther's Millions
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy’s Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor Season 32
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
February 2
Freeridge
February 3
Class
Infiesto
Stromboli
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
February 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
February 6
VINLAND SAGA Season 2
February 8
Bill Russell: Legend
The Exchange
MTV Floribama Shore Season 1
February 9
Dear David
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
You Season 4: Part 1
February 10
10 Days of a Good Man
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
Love to Hate You
Your Place or Mine
February 13
Squared Love All Over Again
VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)
February 14
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
In Love All Over Again
Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry
Pasión de Gavilanes Season 1-2
Perfect Match
Re/Member
February 15
#NoFilter
African Queens: Njinga
Eve Lasting
Full Swing
The Law According to Lidia Poët
Red Rose
February 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws Part 3
February 17
A Girl and an Astronaut
Community Squad
Ganglands Season 2
Unlocked
February 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
February 20
Operation Finale
VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)
February 21
Perfect Match (new episodes)
February 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Strays
Triptych
February 23
Call Me Chihiro
Outer Banks Season 3
February 24
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5
Oddballs Season 2
Married at First Sight Season 12
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2
We Have a Ghost
Who Were We Running From?
February 27
VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)
February 28
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
American Pickers Season 15
Perfect Match (new episodes)
Too Hot to Handle: Germany