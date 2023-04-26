New on Netflix May 2023: ‘Queen Charlotte,’ ‘The Mother,’ and More

Netflix is welcoming in May with several celebrations. Bridgerton has always felt like a springtime show, thanks to those gorgeous lilacs around the Ton, so it’s fitting that the show will return next month. Further, the streamer has something to offer for Mother’s Day and anyone swooning over a potential summer fling.
The streamer will begin the month with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on May 4. Though this new series won’t follow the original Bridgerton premise—which sees each of the eight Bridgerton children falling in love in a new season—we’re getting a more personal look at one of the show’s most prominent characters. This show will give us the background on Queen Charlotte’s love life as a younger woman, played now by India Ria Amarteifio.
Then, Netflix is keeping it all in the family with The Mother, a movie from Jennifer Lopez. It’s part of her multi-year first-look deal with the streamer’s production company. J.Lo has really been on a wild stretch with Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding. Hopefully The Mother, which sees her in action to fight for her daughter, continues that streak when it premieres on May 12.
Lastly, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before will return with a new spinoff. Though not based on one of her novels like its predecessor, To All the Boys author Jenny Han will bring back the youngster of the Covey family with XO, Kitty on May 18. The series follows Kitty as she embarks on a love life of her own—at an exclusive school in South Korea!
Netflix has a stacked May offering—keep reading to find out what else is new in the list below.
May 1
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
May 2
Love Village
The Tailor
May 3
Jewish Matchmaking
Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7
May 4
Arctic Dogs
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Sanctuary
May 6
A Man Called Otto
May 8
Justice League: Seasons 1-2
Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
Spirit Rangers: Season 2
May 9
Documentary Now!: Season 4
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
May 10
Dance Brothers
Missing: Dead or Alive?
Queen Cleopatra
May 11
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
St. Vincent
Ultraman: Season 3
May 12
Black Knight
Call Me Kate
The Mother
Mulligan
Queer Eye: Season 7
May 13
UglyDolls
May 14
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me
May 17
Faithfully Yours
Fanfic
La Reina del Sur: Season 3
McGREGOR FOREVER
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
Working: What We Do All Day
May 18
Kitti Katz
XO, Kitty
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
May 19
Astériz & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom
Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery
Muted
Selling Sunset: Season 6
Young, Famous & African: Season 2
May 22
The Batman: Seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3
May 23
All American: Season 5
MerPeople
Victim/Suspect
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer
May 24
Hard Feelings
Mother's Day
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love
May 25
FUBAR
May 26
Barbecue Showdown: Season 2
Blood & Gold
Dirty Grandpa
Tin & Tina
Turn of the Tide
May 30
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3
May 31
Heartland Season 15
Mixed by Erry
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (new episodes)
May TBA
Siren: Survive the Island