New on Netflix May 2023: ‘Queen Charlotte,’ ‘The Mother,’ and More

Netflix is welcoming in May with several celebrations. Bridgerton has always felt like a springtime show, thanks to those gorgeous lilacs around the Ton, so it’s fitting that the show will return next month. Further, the streamer has something to offer for Mother’s Day and anyone swooning over a potential summer fling.

The streamer will begin the month with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on May 4. Though this new series won’t follow the original Bridgerton premise—which sees each of the eight Bridgerton children falling in love in a new season—we’re getting a more personal look at one of the show’s most prominent characters. This show will give us the background on Queen Charlotte’s love life as a younger woman, played now by India Ria Amarteifio.

Then, Netflix is keeping it all in the family with The Mother, a movie from Jennifer Lopez. It’s part of her multi-year first-look deal with the streamer’s production company. J.Lo has really been on a wild stretch with Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding. Hopefully The Mother, which sees her in action to fight for her daughter, continues that streak when it premieres on May 12.

Lastly, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before will return with a new spinoff. Though not based on one of her novels like its predecessor, To All the Boys author Jenny Han will bring back the youngster of the Covey family with XO, Kitty on May 18. The series follows Kitty as she embarks on a love life of her own—at an exclusive school in South Korea!

Netflix has a stacked May offering—keep reading to find out what else is new in the list below.

