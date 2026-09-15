‘THAT'S MY BIT!’ Nicole Kidman Calls Out Emmy Host for Stealing Her Iconic Ad “That’s my bit,” the Oscar winner said. “You can’t do that.”

Nicole Kidman jokingly called out Emmy host Mariska Hargitay for spoofing her much-meme’d AMC promo.

“Dazzling images on the silver screen, sound that I can feel,” Hargitay said while light emanated from behind her. Kidman interrupted, prompting widespread laughter from the audience.

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“No, Mariska, come on,” she said. “That’s mine. That’s my bit. You can’t do that.”

SNL's Chloe Fineman perfectly mocks Nicole Kidman's cultish AMC ad. NBC

“What? No, Nicole, I’m not,” Hargitay responded before returning to her speech. “Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.”

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Kidman shut her down again, saying, “No, no. That’s my line. That is actually my line.”

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Kidman’s AMC promo has become a pop culture staple, prompting various parodies and even an SNL skit. AMC gave Kidman A-list status as a result of the ad’s wild success.

From the stage, Hargitay had one last quip for Kidman.

“Zip it, movie lady, it’s TV’s turn!” she said.

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