FAMILY DRAMA Oscar Winner’s Daughter Breaks Silence on Shock Abuse Claims Halle Berry and her ex-husband are locked in a bitter custody battle. Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fortune's Most

Halle Berry’s daughter has broken her silence to defend her mother after the actress’s ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, accused Berry of abusing their 13-year-old son in a court filing.

Nahla Aubry, 18, submitted a declaration Monday to Los Angeles Superior Court in which she said she had never witnessed her mother behave violently toward anyone and described the allegations against Berry as completely at odds with the mother she knows, according to the Daily Mail.

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Martinez, 60, alleged that Berry, also 60, attacked their son, Maceo, on September 26 while he was playing a virtual reality game. According to his court filing, Berry allegedly jumped on the teenager, put her hands around his neck, and choked him.

Halle Berry and then-husband Olivier Martinez pose at the premiere of “Cloud Atlas” in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Berry has denied the accusations, saying, “I would never hurt our child,” according to TMZ.

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Aubry, whose father is Berry’s former partner Gabriel Aubry, said she has lived with Maceo for years and has personally witnessed the relationship between her mother and younger brother.

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In the declaration, she said Berry and Maceo have often “playfully wrestle[d], tickle[d] each other, and roll around laughing on the floor or on a bed.”

But Aubry said she had never seen anything resembling the behavior described in Martinez’s allegations.

“I have never witnessed her act violently toward anyone,” she said in her declaration, adding that she had never seen Berry engage “in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her.”

Aubry described Berry as “a loving and devoted parent” who can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and treat others with respect.

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She also praised her mother for remaining deeply involved in her children’s lives despite her demanding career.

Aubry said Berry attended Maceo’s games, drove him to practices and tournaments, and advocated for his education and his access to medical treatment and therapy.

“She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges, and is always there when we need her,” Aubry said.

Halle Berry and her daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry in 2013. SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic

According to Aubry, Berry has also consistently encouraged her children to maintain close relationships with their fathers and has never spoken negatively about either her father or Martinez.

The 18-year-old said she was “shocked, very sad, and very upset” when she learned of Martinez’s allegations.

“Having lived with my mom my entire life and having personally observed her relationship with Maceo for years, the allegations are completely inconsistent with the mom I know,” she said.

Aubry said she was particularly “heartbroken for Maceo,” arguing that the teenager had been dragged into a public dispute he might not fully understand.

She also expressed anger toward Martinez, saying she felt he had failed to consider the impact the allegations would have on her.

“I am also angry that Olivier did not respect or care about me enough to subject me to headlines about my mom,” Aubry said. “I feel like I am an afterthought for Olivier in his quest to destroy my mom.”

Martinez alleged in court documents that Berry called Maceo “so stupid” and “such an idiot” while he played a VR game before allegedly jumping on him.

“She grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, ‘Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?!’” the documents state. Martinez also claimed Maceo called him in a panic and asked him to pick him up “right now.”

Berry denies the allegations, saying the two began “playfully roughhousing” after she tried to stop him from playing. She denied choking him or yelling, “Who is dominant now?” and said she told him, “You don’t have anything to prove.”

Text messages later filed in court show Berry telling Martinez, “I’m his mother and this is wrong!” She called Maceo “disrespectful” and said she was “just money bags,” before telling Martinez the next day that she felt “terrible about what happened last night.”

Following the allegations, Martinez sought sole custody of Maceo. A Los Angeles County judge later restricted Berry’s visits with their son and issued a temporary restraining order against her. The court stopped short of granting Martinez’s request to bar Berry from having any contact with Maceo.

Berry and Martinez currently share legal and physical custody of their son. The pair were married from 2013 until 2015.

The Daily Beast has reached out to both Berry and Martinez’s representatives for comment.

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